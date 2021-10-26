Nation Other News 26 Oct 2021 IMD predicts heavy r ...
IMD predicts heavy rains in next two days in Tamil Nadu

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2021, 8:49 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 8:49 am IST
However, there is no special warning as of now for fishermen for the next two days
A man crosses a street amid heavy downpour. (Photo: PTI)
 A man crosses a street amid heavy downpour. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Sounding an alert for rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran said that heavy rains have been predicted in parts of Tamil Nadu in the next two days while several other areas will witness moderate rainfall.

Speaking to ANI, Balachandran said, "For next two days we expect moderate rainfall activity at several places of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains over Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, districts are predicted."

 

However, he added that there is no special warning as of now for fishermen for the next two days.

The Northeast monsoon has set in over Tamil Nadu while the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the country.

"As far as Southwest monsoon for Tamil Nadu for this season from June to September, the record rainfall is 42 cm. Actual is 34 cm. It's about 24 per cent above normal. In Northeast monsoon from October 1 onwards till today (Monday) the record rainfall is 18 cm.," he said.

"We expect good rainfall activity in the coming 2-3 days," he added.

 

