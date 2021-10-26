Nation Other News 26 Oct 2021 Guruvayur Temple chi ...
Guruvayur Temple chief tantri Chennas Narayanan Namboothiripad dies at 71

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2021, 11:41 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 11:41 am IST
The chief tantri had been under treatment for post-COVID complications for some days
 Guruvayur Temple chief tantri Chennas Narayanan Namboothiripad. (Photo: Twitter)

Thrissur: Chennas Narayanan Namboothiripad, the chief tantri (head priest) of the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple here, died at a hospital in this district, family sources said.

He was 71 and had been under treatment for post-COVID complications for some days, they said.

 

Born as the elder son of the Chennas Parameswaran Namboothiripad and Sridevi Antharjanam, Narayanan Namboothiripad had been the tantri of the ancient shrine since 2014.

He also served as the member of the temple administrative panel.

A post graduate in English language and literature, he also worked as an employee in a local bank.

Narayanan Namboothiripad is survived by wife Suchitra Antharjanam and a son.

State Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan condoled the demise.

