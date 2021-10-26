Nation Other News 26 Oct 2021 Digital University K ...
Nation, In Other News

Digital University Kerala professor in Stanford varsity's list of top 2 % scientists

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2021, 11:27 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 11:27 am IST
Dr James figured in the list prepared by Stanford University and Elsevier BV, a Netherlands-based publishing company
Alex P James, Associate Dean (Academic), Digital University Kerala (Image credit: Twitter)
 Alex P James, Associate Dean (Academic), Digital University Kerala (Image credit: Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Alex P James, Associate Dean (Academic) of the Digital University Kerala, has been listed among the top 2 per cent scientists in the world.

Dr James figured in the list prepared by Stanford University and Elsevier BV, a Netherlands-based publishing company, for the second consecutive time, a statement said here.

 

Six members in the Board of Studies of Digital University Kerala too are on the list of top 2 per cent scientists, it said adding Dr James has featured in two lists prepared by Stanford  Elsevier based on the career-long data and single-year impact.

In single-year impact, he is ranked 294 among 1,05,029 scientists in the world and 8th in India in the field of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

According to the Stanford  Elsevier report published last week, the rank is based on the top 100,000 by C-scores (number of citations, excluding self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above.

 

Apart from Dr James, members of Board of Studies of DUK, Dr Vincenzo Piuri of University of Milan, Dr Sudip Misra of IIT Kharagpur, Dr Swagatam Das of Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, Dr Ajith Abraham of Machine Intelligence Research Labs, Dr Suresh H Cherumuttathu of NIIST, Dr Sudhakar C Reddy of Indian Space Research Organisation are in the list.

Among them, Dr James, Dr Misra, Dr Das and Dr Abraham are in the top 0.5 % in the world, it said.

Research specialisation areas of Dr James, include AI hardware, Neuromorphic VLSI, Intelligent Imaging and Machine Learning, and Analog Electronics.

 

He is the professor in charge of Maker Village, Kochi and chief investigator for the Centre for Excellence in Intelligent IoT sensors, both under DUK.

Dr. James is the founding chair for IEEE Kerala Section Circuits and Systems Society, and is a fellow of British Computer Society, and Institution of Engineering and Technology, the statement added.

 

...
Tags: stanford university, top scientist, digital university kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC directs UP government to grant protection to witnesses

Guruvayur Temple chief tantri Chennas Narayanan Namboothiripad. (Photo: Twitter)

Guruvayur Temple chief tantri Chennas Narayanan Namboothiripad dies at 71

Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 on Periyar river in Idukki district of Kerala, is operated by the Tamil Nadu government. (Photo: Facebook/Mullaperiyar Dam)

Kerala Guv says efforts on to amicably resolve Mullaperiyar dam issue

In this file image dated, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise ship drug case: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in Bombay HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)

Facebook in India selective with hate speech, celebrations of violence: Report

In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California. (Photo: AP)

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end despite ample COVID shots

The locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine which is known as Covishield has a 12 to 16 week gap between doses, in contrast to the 8 to 12 week gap recommended by the World Health Organization. (DC Image/SSR)

Zomato fires agent for schooling Tamil Nadu customer on Hindi

Zomato further said it was building a Tamil version of its mobile app. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->