The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 26 Oct 2020 Stick fight festival ...
Nation, In Other News

Stick fight festival cancelled, Section 144 imposed in Andhra's Kurnool

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
The police have set up 11 check posts at Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka borders, cancelled Karnataka RTC bus services for 3 Mandals
Andhra Pradesh police have imposed Section 144 in Devaragattu and surrounding areas. (Representative image) (PTI Photo)
 Andhra Pradesh police have imposed Section 144 in Devaragattu and surrounding areas. (Representative image) (PTI Photo)

Kurnool : Traditional stick fight celebration called 'Banni festival' has been cancelled this year at Devaragattu village in Kurnool district in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The police have set up 11 check posts at Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka borders, cancelled Karnataka RTC bus services for Aluru, Holagonda and Halaharvi Mandals for today. However, local people want to celebrate the traditional stick fight.

In this wake, police have imposed Section 144 in Devaragattu and surrounding
areas. Meanwhile, Adoni DSP and RDO have met Minister Gummanuri Jayaram this morning and requested him to talk to the people and appeal them not to celebrate the stick fight festival this year.

 

They expressed concern that coronavirus may spread if thousands of people gather during the celebration. People of Devarakonda and surrounding villages observe Banni festival on the next day of Vijay Dashmi every year.

They fight to get hold of the ceremonial idols of the deity of a local temple. In this annual ceremony, many people suffer injuries every year. This year, the district administration has cancelled the celebrations amid COVID-19 crisis.

...
Tags: coronavirus daily count, coronavirus precautions, karnataka coronavirus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Related Stories

Silent Dasara has impact on markets in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka projects on Tungabhadra river halted after objections
Andhra Pradesh records 3,620 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Thanks to lockdown, air quality improves in Andhra Pradesh this year

Related Galleries

Pictures: Migrant workers walking to native places amid coronavirus scare

Migrant workers flee India's coronavirus lockdown

India observes 'Janata Curfew' to curb the spread of coronavirus

Latest From Nation

According to the audit report, the mean age of the COVID-19 deaths was 63.5 years with a standard deviation of 13.1.

Failure of 'reverse quarantine' lead to 61 deaths due to COVID-19 in Kerala: Report

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges on seats contributed to the All-India Quota (AIQ) by the State. (PTI Photo)

SC rejects plea for implementation of 50% OBC reservation in TN medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption tomorrow

Devotees offering pongala during the annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.(Representative Image) (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing in 'Vidyarambham' ceremony



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.

Efforts on to bring back 33 Indians stranded in Somalia

According to news agency reports, the 33 Indians who were working with a company as labourers in Somalia have been virtually held hostage by their employers for the past eight months. (Representational Image:AFP)

Trials will have ups and downs, say scientists

Pausing trials for COVID-19 vaccine of AstraZeneca due to safety concerns is nothing new, scientists said while pointing out that ‘trials’ are experiments which may or may not work. (AFP)

SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of NEET exam

Students wearing face masks and head gears appear for an exam amid COVID 19 fears. — AP photo

Government will fix ‘right age’ of marriage for girls: PM Modi

The women and child development ministry had in June formed a task force under former politician Jaya Jaitly to examine matters related to the age of motherhood and lowering of maternal mortality rate (MMR).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham