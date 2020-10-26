The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 26 Oct 2020 582 more COVID-19 ca ...
Nation, In Other News

582 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2020, 5:28 pm IST
The number of total active COVID-19 cases In Telangana stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)
 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 582 new COVID-19 cases, 1,432 recoveries and four deaths on Monday, taking total cases to 2,31,834, said the State Health Department.

The total number of cases includes 2,11,912 recoveries, 1,311 deaths and 18,611 active cases, according to the State Health Department. Meanwhile, With 45,149 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,09,960 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

 

With 480 new deaths, the COVID-19 toll mounted to 1,19,014, as per the Union Health Ministry. The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases stand at 71,37,229 with 59,105 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

...
Tags: coroavirus in telanagana, coronavirus cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Exercise caution, says Telangana govt as Covid-19 cases decline
Dasara 2020: APSRTC to run special buses from Telangana borders

Latest From Nation

According to the audit report, the mean age of the COVID-19 deaths was 63.5 years with a standard deviation of 13.1.

Failure of 'reverse quarantine' lead to 61 deaths due to COVID-19 in Kerala: Report

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea seeking implementation of 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) reservation in Tamil Nadu medical colleges on seats contributed to the All-India Quota (AIQ) by the State. (PTI Photo)

SC rejects plea for implementation of 50% OBC reservation in TN medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption tomorrow

Devotees offering pongala during the annual festival at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.(Representative Image) (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing in 'Vidyarambham' ceremony



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs SUN Match 43, Kings XI Punjab win by 12 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS SRH Match 43, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs DEL Match 42, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS DC Match 42, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs MI Match 41, Mumbai Indians win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS MI Match 41, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Government will fix ‘right age’ of marriage for girls: PM Modi

The women and child development ministry had in June formed a task force under former politician Jaya Jaitly to examine matters related to the age of motherhood and lowering of maternal mortality rate (MMR).

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

Representational image

Taiwan National Day posters near Chinese Embassy in Delhi removed

The posters were put up Friday night on the sidewalk of Shanti Path close to the embassy of China in the capital's diplomatic enclave Chankyapuri. (Image: Twitter)

Our offensive strike capability has been honed further: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

IAF helicopters fly past during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. — PTI photo

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham