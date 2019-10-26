Nation Other News 26 Oct 2019 Yogi Adityanath call ...
Nation, In Other News

Yogi Adityanath calls for restraint on Diwali eve in Ayodhya

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 26, 2019, 8:56 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 8:56 pm IST
He claimed that his government has done more for Ayodhya than any other administration in the past.
Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that his government has always followed the life of Lord Ram, and assured supporters that "victory can be achieved" without breaching any boundary.

"The limits set by Lord Ram has always propelled us to victory. I'm sure that Ayodhya will get the historical status of Awadh Puri without any of us having to cross the boundaries set by Him," NDTV quoted Adityanath saying this "Deepotsav" event held on the eve of Diwali in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

 

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also present on the occasion.

His statement is seen as a message to his party workers and aides to show restraint days before the Supreme Court delivers the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi case.

The Chief Minister, flanked on both sides by actors dressed as characters from the Ramayana, also claimed that his government has done more for Ayodhya than any other administration in the past.

"All our previous leaders were scared of coming to Ayodhya. But I have visited this place more than 20 times in the last two-and-a-half years and provided this town with developmental projects worth crores of rupees," he said.

Over 5.50 lakh earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat as part of the Deepotsav event.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgement in the Ayodhya case before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

Both Hindus and Muslims have laid claim to the controversial piece of land, where the historical Babri Mosque stood before it was brought down by Hindu activists in December 1992.

Hindu groups believe that the mosque stood on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. The incident sparked riots across the country and shook the very foundation of Indian politics.

The BJP had pulled off a coup in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly by-polls, winning seven of the 11 seats polled and disproving reports that his government was facing anti-incumbency in the state.

...
Tags: yogi adityanath, ayodhya
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya


