Nation Other News 26 Oct 2019 Shah attacks Congres ...
Nation, In Other News

Shah attacks Congress over inaction against terrorism, says PM Modi ensured security

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Shah referred to Balakot airstrikes wherein IAF fighters flew deep into Pakistan to bomb the JeM facility.
Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)
 Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, hit out at the Congress saying that the party had not taken any action against terrorists during their regime and asserted that Prime Minister ordered a surgical strike against terrorists after the Pulwama attack.

"During Congress time, Mauni Baba (Manmohan Singh) was our prime minister. That time terrorists used to enter the country and kill our soldiers. After Pulwama attack, Narendra Modi took action in 10 days by doing strike on terrorists based in Pakistan. He ensured that the country is safe," he said at an event here.

 

On February 26 this year, IAF fighters flew deep into Pakistan to bomb the JeM facility at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The action came after the February 14 suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, which killed over 40 CRPF personnel.

Highlighting several 'positive' changes in the country, Shah that the BJP-led government abolished Article 370 which opened the doors of development for Jammu and Kashmir.

"We made positive changes in many parts of the country. We abolished article 370 and 35 A and made Kashmir part of India. Doors for development in Kashmir has now opened," he said.

"Congress MPs in Parliament said blood rivers will flow in Kashmir as this Article (370) was abolished but nothing happened. Without firing any bullet there is peace in Kashmir. No bullet has been fired till now," the Home Minister added.

In August this year, the Central government revoked Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: amit shah, home minister
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Maharashtra: Mild tremors felt in Palghar

'Cordial meeting with FM of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Deeply value our historical friendship and the strong bilateral relations,' Jaishankar tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar meets counterparts from Kuwait, Bahrain

A 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Yadav is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a statement by the MEA read. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Birender Singh Yadav appointed as Indian Ambassador to Iraq

Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. (Photo: File | PTI)

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala granted furlough for 2 weeks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir controlled by terrorists: Army Chief Gen. Rawat

General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)

Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: J&K government

Photo: Representational image

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

UN: India lashes out at Pak, says linchpins of terror networks enjoy safe havens

Photo: Representational image

Trains to get WiFi facility, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham