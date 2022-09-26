  
Nation Other News 26 Sep 2022 Stage set for Brahma ...
Nation, In Other News

Stage set for Brahmanda Nayaka Brahmotsavams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJESEKHAR
Published Sep 26, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 7:45 am IST
The level to which the grains sprout becomes the benchmark of hurdle-free and successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams. — DC Image
 The level to which the grains sprout becomes the benchmark of hurdle-free and successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams. — DC Image

NELLORE: Millions from across the globe are eagerly waiting for the most auspicious and grandeur event – annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, which is all set to take place from Tuesday, September 27, to October 5, after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic.

Of the 450-odd festivals celebrated every year in Tirumala as per Vaikhanasa Agama tradition, the nine-day event is considered the festival of splendour and gaiety.

The processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His spiritual grandeur, decked with jewellery and flowers, wearing bright-coloured pattu vastrams, will take the celestial ride all along the four mada streets to bless His beloved devotees.

The nine-day festivities will commence with the ceremonious Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam on Monday, which is considered to be the ritual of prelude before commencing the mega religious fete. Navadhanyas are sown in different mud pots invoking the blessings of Moon God on the day. The level to which the grains sprout becomes the benchmark of hurdle-free and successful conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams.

Dwajarohanam will be held on September 27, where the Garuda flag of Sri Venkateswara is hoisted in the evening after the procession of the Utsava Murthis on a gold Tiruchi.

Important events during the Brahmotsavams include Pedda Sesha Vahanam on September 27, Mohini Avataram on October 1 morning and most popular Garuda Vahanam during the same evening. October 2 will witness Hanumantha Vahanam in the morning and Golden Chariot procession as well as Gaja Vahanam in the evening.

Another key event, Radhotsavam is scheduled for October 4 morning. Grandeur of the Ratham and the procession are a cynosure to the eyes of devotees.

Aswa Vahanam will be on October 4 evening and Brahmotsavams will conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 5.

During the final event, the Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa, Sridevi and Bhudevi, along with the anthropomorphic form of Lord Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalvar, will be given final Abhisekam and led to Pushkarini for holy bath before they return to the Ananda Nilayam.

Thousands of devotees line up the Swami Pushkarini to take a holy dip in the waters sanctified and made sacred by the Utsava idols.

To mark the completion of Brahmotsavams, Dhwajavarohanam ritual will be held on October 5, when the Garuda flag will be lowered on the last day’s night, indicating the grand conclusion of the nine-day mega event.

...
Tags: tirumala brahmotsavams, sri malayappa swamy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 26 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

KT Rama Rao claimed that Telangana had just two per cent of the nation’s population but contributed the fifth-largest share of its GDP. (Twitter)

RBI: Telangana is 7th largest contributor to economy

Indian National Lok Dal chief OP Chautala, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Bihar Dy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and others being garlanded during a rally organised on the occasion of 109th birth anniversary of former deputy PM Devi Lal, in Fatehabad (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Nitish, Pawar call for new Opposition front, with Congress, to defeat BJP in 2024

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Gehlot loyalists say will quit if Pilot is made chief minister

Rs 36,890 crore TS spent in last eight years to provide free power to farmers (DC file photo)

TS Govt spends Rs 36,980 crore on power subsidy in eight years



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)

E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM Modi begins

Mementos and gift items presented to PM Modi (ANI)

HC stays distribution of KCR Nutrition Kit

Telangana High Court (Photo: PTI)

And now a Congress version of Telangana Talli

Reflecting the features of a rural working woman from the farming community, the sculpture at Gandhi Bhavan is draped in a tri-coloured sari reflecting the colours of the National Flag. (P. Surendra/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->