  
Nation Other News 26 Sep 2022 President Murmu inau ...
Nation, In Other News

President Murmu inaugurates Dasara festivities in Mysuru

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M B GIRISH
Published Sep 26, 2022, 11:42 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2022, 11:42 am IST
sident Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara festivities in Chamundi Hills of Mysuru on Monday.. (Photo by arrangement)
 sident Droupadi Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara festivities in Chamundi Hills of Mysuru on Monday.. (Photo by arrangement)

MYSURU: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday inaugurated 10-day Mysuru Dasara festivities at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. She was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot among others.

President Murmu began her speech in Kannada saying “Devi Ge Chamundeshwari Nanna Manapurva Namaskaaragalu” and “Ella Sahodara Sahodariyarige Dhyanavadagalu” (Salutation to Goddess Chamundeshwari and salutation to dear brothers and sisters).

The President said that Karnataka stood first place in investment index in the country while Bengaluru has emerged as start-up hub in the country. Highlighting the achievement of the State, she said, Karnataka stands first in enrollment in primary education and road connectivity under Pradhan  Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Murmu is the first President to take part in Mysuru Dasara. She was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje and several Ministers in the state cabinet among others at the inaugural.

Celebrated as ''Nada Habba'' (state festival), the festivities will be a grand affair this year depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory, after muted celebrations for the last two years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high power organising committee headed by the chief minister has decided to resume major crowd puller jumbo savari (elephant march) wherein tamed elephants take a march from Mysuru Palace premises to Bannimantap and a designated elephant carries 750-kg golden howdah.

As many as 13 tamed elephants from various elephant camps have been  brought to Mysuru Palace to participate in the festivities. As part of the Dasara festivities, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has illuminated city roads and circles. Illumination of roads and circles is a major crowd puller making city roads busier in the evening hours. 

...
Tags: mysuru dasara celebrations, dasara celebration, droupadi murmu
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Pedavegi SI suspended after suicide of eloped girl, her mother

Thirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. (DC image)

CM Jagan to submit silk clothes tomorrow at Tirumala

Supreme Court (PTI)

Rajiv assassination case: SC notice to Centre, TN on Nalini's plea seeking release

There are more than half-a-dozen aspirants from the district for posts. TRS corporator Kamarthapu Murali, TRS district former convener K. Krishna, D. Subba Rao, U.V. Ramana, T. Sathish, P. Narender and L. Sathish have been seeking such posts for long. Murali had worked as Khammam town TRS president and as party corporator from 24th division.

TRS second rung leaders unhappy over no nominated posts



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Osmania Jr docs to strike over unpaid stipends

News

Will TS boycott Zonal Council meeting chaired by Amit Shah over power dues issue?

The CM has been skipping these meetings since 2016, deputing the home minister and Chief Secretary on his behalf. (Photo: PTI)

Godavari in spate again

As Godavari river witnesses floods, huge quantum of water gets discharged from Polavaram project's spillway downstream into the river on Monday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka still grim

A migrant shifts his belongings from a waterlogged locality after heavy monsoon rains, at Bellandur in Bengaluru.(Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->