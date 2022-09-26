President Murmu inaugurates Dasara festivities in Mysuru

MYSURU: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday inaugurated 10-day Mysuru Dasara festivities at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. She was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot among others.

President Murmu began her speech in Kannada saying “Devi Ge Chamundeshwari Nanna Manapurva Namaskaaragalu” and “Ella Sahodara Sahodariyarige Dhyanavadagalu” (Salutation to Goddess Chamundeshwari and salutation to dear brothers and sisters).

The President said that Karnataka stood first place in investment index in the country while Bengaluru has emerged as start-up hub in the country. Highlighting the achievement of the State, she said, Karnataka stands first in enrollment in primary education and road connectivity under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Murmu is the first President to take part in Mysuru Dasara. She was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje and several Ministers in the state cabinet among others at the inaugural.

Celebrated as ''Nada Habba'' (state festival), the festivities will be a grand affair this year depicting Karnataka's rich culture and traditions, coupled with reminiscence of royal pomp and glory, after muted celebrations for the last two years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high power organising committee headed by the chief minister has decided to resume major crowd puller jumbo savari (elephant march) wherein tamed elephants take a march from Mysuru Palace premises to Bannimantap and a designated elephant carries 750-kg golden howdah.

As many as 13 tamed elephants from various elephant camps have been brought to Mysuru Palace to participate in the festivities. As part of the Dasara festivities, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) has illuminated city roads and circles. Illumination of roads and circles is a major crowd puller making city roads busier in the evening hours.