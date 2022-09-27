  
Nation Other News 26 Sep 2022 Infosys to open sate ...
Nation, In Other News

Infosys to open satellite office in Vizag for local staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Sep 27, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Information technology giant Infosys would start its operations in the two-tiered Visakhapatnam from October 1. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Information technology giant Infosys would start its operations in the two-tiered Visakhapatnam from October 1. (Representational Photo:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Information technology giant Infosys would start its operations in the two-tiered Visakhapatnam from October 1.

To start with, the company has rented a four-storey building at Rushikonda IT SEZ Hill-2 in the city to set up a satellite office. The tenancy agreement with the owner of the building will be effective from October 1 for about Rs. 40 lakh per month as lease amount. This will be a temporary set up.

As per the initial plans, the company will start with the existing employees from Vizag, who are currently working from home (WoH) due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

"A decrease in output quality from the WfH system and the moonlighting practices of employees (who quietly work alongside for another company) have wisened employers to get the staff back to work from office (WfO). So, almost all big companies are actively opening satellite offices to facilitate the WfO culture for employees,” an IT entrepreneur told Deccan Chronicle.

“Moonlighting refers to the practice of taking on projects or other work to earn extra money. Some employees work simultaneously for different companies. This is not a new concept, but the practice became rampant in the post-Covid19 period because of the WfH culture,” the CEO of another IT company said.

Another IT entrepreneur at Rushikonda Hills said civic facilities such as roads and streetlights are not in good shape in the IT hills.

When contacted, a GVMC official said, “We have no call from our superiors for road repairs or such works. We are already repairing the roads in phases. We will cover the Rushikonda area as well.”

IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath recently tweeted about Infosys' updates on opening its offices from October 1. He recalled the earlier meetings with company representatives such as Prasad Mishra and Amol Kulkarni in June.

Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that the IT firm, Dallas Technologies, will also start its operations in Vizag.

  •  Office at Rushikonda Hill Number 2
  • 4-storey temporary office-building
  • Rs.40 lakh as rent per month
  • To house existing employees, who are currently in work-from-home mode
  • Infosys team visited Vizag in June
  • Formal opening of office from October 1

...
Tags: infosys, visakhapatnam, rushikonda, covid19, rushikonda hills
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 27 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Raods and buildings minister Dadisetty Ramalingeswara Rao — Twitter

NTR was inefficient as leader: Minister Dadisetty Raja

BJP state leader Dasoju Shravan Kumar inaugurates the ‘Intellectual meet’ at TNGOs function hall in Karimnagar on Monday. — DC Image

Modi decisions put India on top: Dasoju

Over 2,000 Hyderabadis celebrated the commencement of Navaratri Utsav on a scintillating note at the Imperial Gardens here on Monday. (DC)

Navaratri off to a sparkling start

Amid heavy rains an ambulance struggles to drive on a waterlogged road in Malakpet on Monday. (P. Surendra/DC)

Heavy rains wreak havoc; traffic goes haywire in Hyderabad city



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Twitter says 50-60 % of tweets asked by govt to be blocked are "innocuous"

Twitter had challenged the orders on grounds of violation of freedom of speech and the authorities not issuing notice to the alleged violators before asking Twitter to take down content. (Representational Image)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

And now a Congress version of Telangana Talli

Reflecting the features of a rural working woman from the farming community, the sculpture at Gandhi Bhavan is draped in a tri-coloured sari reflecting the colours of the National Flag. (P. Surendra/DC)

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)

Flood situation in certain parts of Karnataka still grim

A migrant shifts his belongings from a waterlogged locality after heavy monsoon rains, at Bellandur in Bengaluru.(Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->