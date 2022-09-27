Infosys to open satellite office in Vizag for local staff

Information technology giant Infosys would start its operations in the two-tiered Visakhapatnam from October 1. (Representational Photo:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Information technology giant Infosys would start its operations in the two-tiered Visakhapatnam from October 1.

To start with, the company has rented a four-storey building at Rushikonda IT SEZ Hill-2 in the city to set up a satellite office. The tenancy agreement with the owner of the building will be effective from October 1 for about Rs. 40 lakh per month as lease amount. This will be a temporary set up.

As per the initial plans, the company will start with the existing employees from Vizag, who are currently working from home (WoH) due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

"A decrease in output quality from the WfH system and the moonlighting practices of employees (who quietly work alongside for another company) have wisened employers to get the staff back to work from office (WfO). So, almost all big companies are actively opening satellite offices to facilitate the WfO culture for employees,” an IT entrepreneur told Deccan Chronicle.

“Moonlighting refers to the practice of taking on projects or other work to earn extra money. Some employees work simultaneously for different companies. This is not a new concept, but the practice became rampant in the post-Covid19 period because of the WfH culture,” the CEO of another IT company said.

Another IT entrepreneur at Rushikonda Hills said civic facilities such as roads and streetlights are not in good shape in the IT hills.

When contacted, a GVMC official said, “We have no call from our superiors for road repairs or such works. We are already repairing the roads in phases. We will cover the Rushikonda area as well.”

IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath recently tweeted about Infosys' updates on opening its offices from October 1. He recalled the earlier meetings with company representatives such as Prasad Mishra and Amol Kulkarni in June.

Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that the IT firm, Dallas Technologies, will also start its operations in Vizag.