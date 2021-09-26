Nation Other News 26 Sep 2021 Pest attack on cotto ...
Pest attack on cotton plants a worry to farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 26, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Farmers say the pests are eating leaves and one side of the cotton bowls. The district experienced heavy rain for the past one month
 Experts said heavy waterlogging and moisture content in soil caused pest attack on standing cotton plants. (DC file photo)

ADILABAD: Cotton farmers are worried about the sway of pest ‘Internal Boll Dot’ that attacks standing crops following the rains in Adilabad. Such attacks are high on standing cotton crop in black soil, where waterlogging is high. The pest, popularly known as ‘Kayapuchu Tegulu’, eats the boll from inside.

Experts said heavy waterlogging and moisture content in soil caused pest attack on standing cotton plants. Farmers say the pests are eating leaves and one side of the cotton bowls. The district experienced heavy rain for the past one month.

 

Farmers are in distress as the standing cotton crop is already in the flowering stage. The unexpected rain hit the standing cotton plants in the state and this was followed by the pest attack, they said.

Kumra Shyam Rao, Sarpanch of Chinchughat of Adilabad Rural mandal said the leaves of cotton plants are getting dry with black dots and plants are largely affected by the pest attack.  

Farmers are incurring heavy expense by spraying of pesticides to kill the pests and save the cotton plants. The attacks were high in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

 

Pest attack was massive in Jainoor, Sirpur (U), Indravelli, Jainad, Tamsi, Talamadugu and Adilabad mandals.  

The Rythu Swarajya Vedika said the attack by pest, internal boll dot, is causing huge loss to farmers.

...
Tags: adilabad cotton farmers, cotton plants
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


