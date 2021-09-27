CM to flag off 2,600 garbage-collecting vehicles on Gandhi Jayanthi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off 2,600 garbage-collecting vehicles from Benz Circle in Vijayawada on October 2. (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off 2,600 garbage-collecting vehicles from Benz Circle in Vijayawada on October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Launch of these vehicles is part of state government’s programme Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) – Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam – with the aim of providing safer and better sanitation facilities and services in both rural and urban areas.

Further, 4,171 additional solid waste processing centres will be constructed. 14,000 tricycles will be distributed to gram panchayats in the state for transporting garbage. 1,000 autos will be distributed to villages with a population about 10,000, including those near urban local bodies, to lift garbage.

According to a press release, state government will also distribute 6,417 incinerator devices to dispose of waste, such as masks and sanitary pads in an environment-friendly manner. 10,731 high-pressure toilet cleaners are being deployed for ensuring cleanliness at community toilets.

Comprehensive liquid waste management will be undertaken at 135 major panchayats. Government will create vermi-compost facilities at 10,645 gram panchayats. Non-recyclable waste will be transported to nearby cement factories and waste-to-energy plants.

The press release said state government is distributing 1.20 lakh blue, green and red dustbins at the rate of three bins per household within municipalities, so that wet garbage can be separated and collected from the household itself.

Government will distribute 3,097 auto tippers and 1,800 electric autos to improve garbage collection and transportation. There will be 231 garbage transfer stations in 124 municipalities. Under the PPP model, tenders will be called for finalisation of agencies to implement Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) projects in 72 municipalities.

Municipalities have been directed to call for tenders to dispose of waste from dumpsites in 32 municipalities with a population of over one lakh. Faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTP) are being set up at 65 non-Amrut cities in the state to treat waste collected from septic tanks.

With monsoon continuing, 10,628 thermal fogging machines are being deployed to control mosquitoes, thereby checking outbreak of diseases like dengue and malaria.