Andhra Pradesh meets 50 per cent of export target

Vishakhapatanam: Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) under the ministry of commerce and industry has achieved nearly 50 percent of its targeted $ 7.8 billion worth exports fixed by central government during the current fiscal.

Of this, Andhra Pradesh has contributed 34 percent, amounting to $2.6 billion, various speakers at the Seafood Exporters’ meet here said on Saturday.

Nearly 70 percent of seafood exports in AP take place from Visakhapatnam port, while the balance volume is exported through Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports.

Commerce ministry secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said nearly 45 seafood exporters from across the country are participating in the meet to discuss future challenges in seafood exports from the country.

MPEDA chairman K.S. Srinivas explained the exporters’ performance during the pandemic period, apart from trade issues exporters faced from China, European Union (EU), Vietnam, Australia, South Korea, Kuwait, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

“We have prepared an action plan for achieving the target of $7.8 billion fixed by the government for fiscal 2021–22. We have already covered nearly 50 percent of our targets,” Srinivas maintained.

Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) national president Jagdish Fofandi spoke about major trade issues being facing by seafood exporters, like steep hike in freight charges, shortage of containers, relisting of exporters by the EU and approvals pending from it, and interventions required by central government.

SEAI AP president Alluri Indra Kumar said increase in container cost by five times within a year has become a huge burden for exporters.