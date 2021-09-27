Nation Other News 26 Sep 2021 AP Govt housing colo ...
AP Govt housing colonies set for underground electrification

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 27, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Layouts having more than 550 plots will be provided underground electrification
All government housing colonies will now be getting underground electrification as part of ‘Navaratnalu — Pedalandariki Illu’ programme. Photo: (Twitter)
 All government housing colonies will now be getting underground electrification as part of 'Navaratnalu — Pedalandariki Illu' programme. Photo: (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: All government housing colonies will now be getting underground electrification as part of ‘Navaratnalu — Pedalandariki Illu’ programme.

In the first such measure in this category, layouts with less than 550 plots will continue to have overhead electrification while layouts having more than 550 plots will be provided underground electrification. Power utilities have come forward with a willingness to spend around Rs 7,080 crore to cover both regular and underground electrification besides high-quality electrification to approximately 28.30 lakh houses.

 

During a review meeting between officials from housing and energy departments, special chief secretary for housing, Ajay Jain said that Andhra Pradesh will set a new benchmark by constructing YSR Jagananna colonies that will boast of all social infrastructure amenities.

Jain said that several government departments, including the power sector, have prepared their respective detailed project reports (DPRs) and the government has set a December 31, 2022 deadline for completion of works. He explained that the housing scheme covers 28.30 lakh houses that will come up in two phases.

 

Secretary energy Srikant Nagulapalli said that layouts with plots less than 550 plots are considered for overhead electrification and those with over 550 plots will be extended underground electrification.

Discom CMDs H Haraantha Rao, J Padma Janardhana Reddy and K Santhosha Rao explained that the average cost of overhead electrification per house would be around Rs 98, 521 while for underground electrification it would be Rs 1,32,284. They said that the cost of overhead electrification would be to the tune of Rs 2,368 crore and for layouts having more than 500 plots, it would cost Rs 3,628 crore. They said that underground electrification is proposed for 389 layouts and overhead electrification for 9,678 layouts.

 

...
