K'taka organisation calls feminism 'cancer', performs puja to eradicate 'pisachinis'

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : VINIT BHERUDAN SURANA
Published Sep 26, 2019, 7:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
On social media, a poster that the organisation launched announcing their ritual went viral.
Innocent men are being framed following the #MeToo movement is what the poster includes, and that we have entered an era of 'digital mob lynching' where men are the victims. (Photo: Twitter | @NithinOnDrums)
 Innocent men are being framed following the #MeToo movement is what the poster includes, and that we have entered an era of 'digital mob lynching' where men are the victims. (Photo: Twitter | @NithinOnDrums)

Bengaluru: An organisation, ‘Save Indian Family’ that claims to promote gender equality and family harmony, earlier this week in its Karnataka chapter performed a Pindadaan and Pisachini Mukti Puja with an aim to "drive away the evils that are plaguing our country".

Although the ‘evils’ that they are trying to remove included just one kind-- the feminists.

 

On social media, a poster that the organisation launched announcing their ritual went viral.

Innocent men are being framed following the #MeToo movement is what the poster includes, and that we have entered an era of "digital mob lynching" where men are the victims.

A spokesperson from SIF Karnataka said that feminism in India is no longer about gender equality. It is only about seeking female dominance and oppressing men. Feminists only care about rights without any responsibilities. They want equality but they use men, reported News18.

For victimising innocent men, few tweets also accuse the #MeToo and feminist movements.

The puja was performed in Bengaluru is what the tweets show, even though the mentions in the poster says that it was held in different parts of the country too.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The spokesperson also added that feminism is why families are breaking at the drop of a hat in India. It is destroying the cohesion that holds families together. On being asked if the puja was a frequent occurrence, the spokesperson said, "We might do it again in order to eradicate the evil that is feminism."

