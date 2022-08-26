  
Development of coastal aquaculture over 70 acres in Andhra Pradesh

 NFDB representatives explained that as per their master plan, aquaculture will be developed over 70 acres in PPP mode at Mulapolam in Srikakulam district in two phases. — Representational Image/AFP

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, in coordination with National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), on Friday organised a webinar on “Development of Coastal Aquaculture Facilities at Mulapolam, Srikakulam district, in PPP Mode”, as part of promoting food processing industry in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Chambers’ president Pydah Krishna Prasad requested NFDB to set up its office at either Vijayawada or Visakhapatnam, as the board has no office in Andhra Pradesh. AP Chambers president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao said AP is a leading producer of aquaculture products. It is appropriate that an NFDB office is opened in the state to boost exports.

NFDB representatives explained that as per their master plan, aquaculture will be developed over 70 acres in PPP mode at Mulapolam in Srikakulam district in two phases. The estimated cost of the project is ₹120 crore under which nursery and hatchery complexes will be set up for marine and brackish water fish seeds for supplying them to fish farmers.

Representatives of AP Food Processing Industries Federation (APFPIF), Seafood Exporters Association and Delta Aqua Farmers Association participated in the webinar.

NFDB chief executive C. Suvarna and senior NFDB, Hyderabad, officials N. Venkatesh, L. Narasimha Murthy, Arul Bosco Prakash, and Manne Persis were among those who participated in the webinar. 

