Cops breathe easy after Friday passes off peacefully in Hyderabad's Old City

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Aug 27, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2022, 12:09 am IST
Friday prayers passed off peacefully at Macca Masjid in Hyderabad. (DC Image/P.Surendra)
 Friday prayers passed off peacefully at Macca Masjid in Hyderabad. (DC Image/P.Surendra)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police on Friday heaved a sigh of relief after the day passed off peacefully in the Old City amid apprehensions of law and order problems given the volatile atmosphere that has been prevalent for the last four days.

However, as a precautionary measure, extra security forces will remain stationed in the Old City till Saturday.

Friday prayers passed off peacefully, city police commissioner C.V. Anand said, adding that an early return to normalcy was their priority. He indicated that the 7.30 pm closure restrictions imposed on shops and other establishments in the area could also be lifted.

Anand warned rumour-mongers and those posting provocative posts, videos, or comments on social media platforms that they would be dealt with sternly. “We have identified some potential trouble makers and we are keeping a close watch on their activities,” he told reporters on Friday.

Namaz was performed at 1.15 pm. Prior to the `qutba` of Friday prayers at the Macca Masjid, the imam Rizwan asked Muslims to calmly return to their work or homes after the prayers. AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi had on Thursday night, in a video, appealed to the people not to be involved in any type of violence.

Meanwhile, according to special branch officials of the city police, the situation in Old City was under control after the arrest of BJP legislator T. Raja Singh on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, static platoons of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and mobile teams of the city task force were deployed around Charminar, which remained closed, during Friday prayers. Around 2,500 persons offered prayers at Macca Masjid.

Some persons began raising slogans and started moving towards Gulzar Houz after offering prayers but the police foiled their plans.

Law and order police and City Armed Reserve (CAR) personnel were posted close to mosques in south east and west zones.

Meanwhile, devotees offered noon aarti at Bhagyalakshmi temple.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


