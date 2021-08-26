Interstate river water disputes: Karnataka CM holds meeting with legal team

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday held a meeting here with legal and technical experts to chalk out strategies for tackling water sharing disputes with neighbouring states.

"Had a detailed discussion with the legal team on Supreme Court cases related to interstate river water disputes. Several issues were discussed," Bommai told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting was held at the Karnataka Bhavan here.

Emerging from the meeting, the CM said he had met senior advocates Mohan Khatri on Wednesday and Shyam Divan this morning and discussed ways to proceed in view of the existing water disputes.

With regard to the Mekedatu project, Bommai said it has been decided to put forth the state government's stand when the case gets listed for hearing next time.

Karnataka has proposed a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, but the Tamil Nadu government has opposed it vehemently. Further, Bommai said the dispute over Kalasa-Banduri Nala project on Mahadayi river was also discussed.

The hearing of this case is listed on September 2.

The main issues in the special leave petition were discussed in the meeting, he added.

Holding that water projects being implemented in Tamil Nadu are illegal in nature, Bommai said another petition will be filed in the Supreme Court against the neighbouring state and the matter will also be taken up with the Centre.

"Many issues were discussed in the meeting. In a week or so, they will inform us of the progress. Our government is constantly trying to resolve long pending cases," he added.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karajola, Health Minister K Sudhakar, MP Shivakumar Udasi, Water Resources Department Deputy Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, chief minister's general secretary Manjunath Prasad, Advocate General Prabhu Linga Navadagi and others were present in the meeting.

The CM, on his second day of his visit, plans to call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya among others.