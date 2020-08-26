Jagtial top cop succumbs to COVID-19 days before retirement

Karimnagar (Telangana): A senior police officer in Telangana died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday, just days before his retirement from service.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Jagtial district, K Dakshina Murthy (58), contracted coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital here a week ago, police said.

He died of a heart attack at about 5.30 am, while undergoing treatment for the viral infection, they said. The 1989 batch officer hails from Karimnagar and was due to retire by the end of this month.

He is survived by wife, son and two daughters. "Dakshina Murthy was a dedicated police officer. Unfortunately, we lost him," Karimnagar Police Commissioner, V B Kamalasan Reddy told PTI.