COVID tally in Karnataka set to cross 3 lakhs

Karnataka registered 8,161 fresh cases on Tuesday. The state is inching towards the 3 lakh mark and on Tuesday evening, the total stood at 2,91,826. Going by the average number of 6,000-8,000 fresh cases getting added, Karnataka is set to cross the threshold of 3 lakh in a day or two.

Bengaluru reported the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 2,294 cases. Mysuru reported 1,331 fresh cases. The health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare claimed that the spike in Mysuru was due to the backlog. As the doctors were protesting, the data was not updated from the past 4 days.

After the doctors' protest ended following the intervention of chief minister Yediyurappa himself, it was business as usual for the docs. Karnataka State went on to record 148 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state is reaching new records in death toll every passing day. Bengaluru reported 61 deaths since Monday evening. Mysuru reported 16 deaths.

Bellary had 551 cases, Davangere had 318 cases and the other districts had fewer than 300 fresh cases.

There were 6,814 discharges and till date 2,04,439 patients have recovered in Karnataka. This leaves the state to deal with 82,410 active cases. Bengaluru has the highest active cases with 35,430 cases.

State is nearing 60,000 sample testing and on Tuesday it tested 59,787 samples. The total samples tested till date has crossed 25 lakhs.