22-year-old woman falls in lift shaft, dies in Bachupally

A 22-year-old woman who reportedly attempted to get out of an elevator stuck between two floors fell down in the shaft, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday night.

Bachupally inspector P Jagadeshwar said that the deceased woman identified as Renuka, 22, a resident of Rajiv Gruha Kalpa in Nizampet was working as a maid in a flat at an apartment in Prashanthi Hills area for the last two years.

At around 6.30 pm, Renuka after finishing work boarded the elevator on the fourth floor to go downstairs. While going down, the elevator got stuck between the fourth and third floors. The residents when trying to turn off the elevator so that it can halt on the third floor, Renuka opened the lift door and tried to get down, he said.

“While getting down from the elevator, Renuka slipped and fell in the shaft and received bleeding injuries. She was taken to Peoples Hospital in Pragati Nagar where she died while undergoing treatment,” said the inspector, adding that a case has been registered for the probe.