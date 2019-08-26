Nation Other News 26 Aug 2019 Guru Nanak 550th bir ...
Guru Nanak 550th birth anniversary: Centre to develop Sultanpur Lodhi city

ANI
Published Aug 26, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
The refurbishment of the station is in full swing and is scheduled to be completed by October this year.
On August 24, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal mooted a proposal to paint Sultanpur Lodhi white on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said she would seek the help of the Sikh Sangat to make it possible. (Photo: ANI)
 On August 24, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal mooted a proposal to paint Sultanpur Lodhi white on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said she would seek the help of the Sikh Sangat to make it possible. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the central government has decided to develop Sultanpur Lodhi and upgrade the city's railway station.



 

"To commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of #GuruNanak Dev Ji, Govt of India has decided to develop the city where he spent a major part of his life. The upgradation work of Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station is going on in full swing & will be completed by October 2019," the Ministry of Culture tweeted on Monday.

On August 24, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal mooted a proposal to paint Sultanpur Lodhi white on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said she would seek the help of the Sikh Sangat to make it possible.

She also said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was executing a heritage complex in the city.

