Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy appointed chairperson of Sangeeta Nataka Academy

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Deepika Reddy who was appointed chairperson of the elangana State Sangeeta Nataka Academy. (DC)

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday appointed prominent Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy as chairperson of Telangana State Sangeeta Nataka Academy.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. She will hold the post for two years.

Deepika Reddy is a recipient of National Sangeet Natak Akademi award, besides numerous other awards and felicitations. She met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan after receiving the appointment order and thanked him.