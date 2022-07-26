  
Nation Other News 26 Jul 2022 Kuchipudi dancer Dee ...
Nation, In Other News

Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy appointed chairperson of Sangeeta Nataka Academy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 26, 2022, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2022, 8:40 am IST
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Deepika Reddy who was appointed chairperson of the elangana State Sangeeta Nataka Academy. (DC)
 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates Deepika Reddy who was appointed chairperson of the elangana State Sangeeta Nataka Academy. (DC)

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday appointed prominent Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy as chairperson of Telangana State Sangeeta Nataka Academy.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, a press release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. She  will hold the post for two years.

Deepika Reddy is a recipient of National Sangeet Natak Akademi award, besides numerous other awards and felicitations. She met the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan after receiving the appointment order and thanked him.

...
Tags: kuchipudi dancer deepika reddy, telangana state sangeeta nataka academy


Latest From Nation

As the protesting Opposition members stalled proceedings after it reassembled following an adjournment of around 20 minutes, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore (from Tamil Nadu, also the Telangana Congress incharge), T.N. Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas from Kerala. — ANI

4 Congress MPs suspended in Lok Sabha

They urged the government to take steps to release the promised Rs 20,000 to the rescued victims within a week after their rescue, provide alternative livelihoods to them through SHGs and cooperatives to break the chain of debt bondage and introduce community-based rehabilitation. — Representational Image/DC

Women leaders write letter seeking GO implementation for trafficking survivors

Bhatti (in picture) went to Rajgopal Reddy’s residence and held discussions amidst rumours that a section of Congress leaders had complained to the party high command against Rajgopal’s outburst and pressed for initiating disciplinary action. — DC Image

Rajagopal Reddy remains uncertain over shifting to BJP

Nageswara said there was no cancellation of ration cards. — PTI

AP to start PMGKY rice distribution from August 1; no cancellation of ration cards



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->