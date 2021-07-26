Nation Other News 26 Jul 2021 Kerala HC seeks resp ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala HC seeks response from Centre on repatriating Nimisha living in Afghan prison

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 10:43 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 10:43 pm IST
Fatima's mother has demanded the repatriation of her daughter and her four-year-old grand daughter said the court
Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has on Monday sought the view of the Central government on a petition filed on July 16, 2021, by the mother of Nimisha Fathima who is in Afghanistan prison following the killing of her Islamic State (IS) fighter husband in an attack.

A single Bench of Justice PB Suresh Kumar while considering the petition filed by Fathima's mother Bindu K has sought a response from the Centre in this regard. Fatima's mother has demanded the repatriation of her daughter and her four-year-old grand daughter said the court.

 

The petition alleged, "not repatriating Nimisha and her child amounts to a violation of the fundamental right to life and denial of the right to education to the kid. The petitioner has been running from pillar to post since 2015 but has failed to receive any support from the central and state governments.

None of the media reports which say they have been detained in the prison has been denounced or countered by the Indian authorities. The return of them shall not pose a threat to the security or sovereignty of India since after the repatriation they can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society under the watchful eyes of human rights organizations."

 

Earlier, the High Court had refused to entertain a Habeas Corpus plea of Bindu seeking repatriation of Nimisha Fathima citing technical issues.

...
Tags: nimisha fathima, afghanistan prison, islamic state, habeas corpus
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

While inscribing the world heritage status to Ramappa temple, the world heritage committee of Unesco recommended that ASI should make boundary changes to the temple and include two small temples outside its boundary walls. — DC Image

Trustees jubilant over heritage tag to Ramappa

India's drug regulator controversially approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in early January without efficacy data. (Representational Image: AFP)

India to miss end-July vaccination target as Bharat Biotech lags

Sunanda Pushkar (left) with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:ANI)

Delhi court likely to pronounce order in Sunanda Pushkar death case tomorrow

Representative Image. (Photo:ANI)

Kerala reports 3 more Zika virus cases, tally touches 51



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

PIL in HC seeks separate toilets for transgenders, court asks Delhi govt to reply

The counsel for the authorities sought time to seek instructions and file their replies after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13. (PTI file photo)

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (Photo: rstv.nic.in)

Work on Khairatabad Panchamukha Ganesh idol picks up pace in Hyderabad

The idol will be donning the Panchamukhas and will exhibit the ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapati’. (Photo: Ganesh Utsav Committee)

Madras High Court refuses to ban online games

It is only upon the failure of the executive to act and thereupon, the Court perceiving the matter to be a danger to society, ought to step in. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->