Nation Other News 26 Jul 2021 It was a concentrate ...
Nation, In Other News

It was a concentrated effort: Tourism minister on Unesco tag for Ramappa temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 26, 2021, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 7:53 am IST
There were so many meetings, at least 50 of them, when we all sat up all night because of the time differences attending virtual meetings
Our Chief Minister has some plans for development of a proper tourism circuit that will have the Yadadri Temple and the Ramappa Temple, says Srinivas Goud. — DC Image
 Our Chief Minister has some plans for development of a proper tourism circuit that will have the Yadadri Temple and the Ramappa Temple, says Srinivas Goud. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Achieving the Unesco world heritage site status for Ramappa temple took a lot of preparation, hard work, and precision in terms of meeting procedural requirements, Telangana tourism minister V Srinivas Goud said.

In an interview with this newspaper, Srinivas Goud elaborated some of the backroom hard work that went into making the Ramappa Temple from a lesser-known icon of Kakatiya architecture into an overnight world celebrity as a Unesco world heritage site. Excerpts:

 

Q: How much work has gone into making today’s achievement, that was once a dream, into a reality?

A: It was a focused effort from the beginning since 2019 when we started pursuing the goal. How well one goes about a task like this depends on how seriously the state’s leadership pursues the matter. For us, we have our Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who kept himself abreast of every development at every stage of the process. This was the incentive for every official to work diligently, answer every query to the satisfaction of the evaluating committee. There were so many meetings, at least 50 of them, when we all sat up all night because of the time differences attending virtual meetings and conferences. There are piles of paperwork that shows how precise the entire process of granting the world heritage site status by UNESCO is.

 

Q: What comes next for Telangana after Ramappa Temple’s recognition?

A: Our officials now have a full understanding of what goes into achieving such recognition. We will be pursuing, every year, to achieve similar status to other cultural and historical sites in Telangana. On our list are the Charminar, the Golconda Fort, the 1000 pillared temple, Warangal Fort, Mutyala Dhara waterfall in Mulugu district, the Pillalamarri banyan tree, and the Qutubshahi Tombs.

Q: What are the immediate plans for Ramappa temple?

A: Our Chief Minister has some plans for development of a proper tourism circuit that will have the Yadadri Temple and the Ramappa Temple. The Telangana government will ensure that the impetus we received today, will not go down and work towards making the state a proper tourism destination.

 

...
Tags: ramappa temple, unesco tag, warangal fort, mutyala dhara, kcr, srinivas goud, qutubshahi tombs, kakatiya architecture, yadadri temple, pillalamarri banyan tree
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The flood water levels were registered at 11.75 feet and the officials issued the first warning. — DC Image.A. Manikanta Kumar

Polavaram gets big inflow

Heavy rains have created havoc in Maharashtra rendering homeless nearly 2.30 lakh people, who have been relocated to safer places. — AP

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena asks Bollywood stars to help flood-affected people

Blinken, who will be in New Delhi on July 27-28, will be on his first visit to India will meet Jaishankar on July 28 and discuss a whole range of issues including Covid-19 containment measures, besides Afghanistan. He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AP/PTI

Rights, democracy crucial for India

Congress leader P. Chidambaram had watched the live broadcast of Ms Banerjee’s virtual speech, which was organised by the TMC at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, on the occasion of its annual Shahid Diwas event. — DC file photo

Pegasus: Cong reaches out to Didi ahead of her Delhi visit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Britain's new 'graduate route' to benefit Indians

The Graduate route visa offers overseas students the option to apply for the right to stay in the country for job experiences. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Work on Khairatabad Panchamukha Ganesh idol picks up pace in Hyderabad

The idol will be donning the Panchamukhas and will exhibit the ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapati’. (Photo: Ganesh Utsav Committee)

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Plea in Kerala HC against societies, RWAs decisions barring pets

Kerala High Court. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->