COVID-19: UAE extends ban on passenger flights from India to UAE till August 2

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 4:11 pm IST
The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities
Last month, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.
 Last month, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

New Delhi: National carrier Etihad Airways on Monday informed that flights from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will remain suspended till August 2.

The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities, Khaleej Times reported citing Etihad Airways Guest Relations.

 

"We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities," Etihad Airways Guest Relations said in a tweet.

Last month, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger flights from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

