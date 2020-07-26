Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam to be a memorial

Chennai: Decks have been cleared for the conversion of Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister the late J Jayalalithaa in Poes Garden, into a memorial as the government has completed the process of legal takeover of the property with the house.

The government has already paid Rs 67,88,59,690 to the city court concerned, from which the legal heirs can claim their share of the money, and the 10 grounds and 322 square feet of land along with the house in it had been acquired by the South Chennai thasildar, an official press release said.

Since the thasildar had handed over the land and the house in it to the Government on July 22, the property and the articles in the house would soon be entrusted with the Dr J Jayalalithaa Trust that had been formed to maintain and manage the memorial, the release said.

The Trust would have the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Information and Publicity, besides and host of bureaucrats and four members recommended by the government.

Besides, it has been decided that there was no scope for converting the property into the official residence of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.