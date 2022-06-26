  
Nation Other News 26 Jun 2022 Probation, pay scale ...
Nation, In Other News

Probation, pay scales announced for AP village/ward staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Jun 26, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 7:09 am IST
As per the order, pay scales will be applicable for village/ward functionaries from July 1 onwards
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy — Twitter
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has put on probation village / ward secretariat functionaries who have completed two years of service. It has also announced pay scales for them with effect from July 1.

State government issued GO Ms. No. 5 on Saturday declaring probation in relaxation of Rule 18 (a) of AP State Subordinate Service Rules, 1996. As per the order, pay scales will be applicable for village / ward functionaries from July 1 onwards.

As part of implementing the “Navaratnalu” concept for revamping delivery of government services and improving living standards of the people, state government established a system of village / ward secretariats in gram panchayats and municipal wards.

The government sanctioned 1.35 lakh posts of various functionaries and recruited 1.21 lakh people in two phases during 2019–2020 and 2020–2021 to work in village / ward secretariats on consolidated pay of ₹15,000 per month. Those functionaries who have completed minimum two years of service, have passed prescribed departmental tests, and have clear antecedents, have been put on probation from June 30, 2022, as a special case. Moreover, the state government has made fixed pay scales applicable for village / ward functionaries whose probation has been declared.

 

Accordingly, functionaries belonging to 19 categories of village / ward secretariats will get pay scales in the range of ₹23,120–₹74,770 per month (panchayat secretary Grade-V) and ₹22,460–₹72,810 per month (gram / ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi (Grade-III).

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Federation chairman K. Venkatarami Reddy has thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuing instructions declaring probation for ward / village functionaries and implementing pay scales as per the new PRC recommendations.

...
Tags: probation for village/ward secretariat staff, village/ward secretariat staff two years service
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 26 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file image)

Prime Minister heads for G7, to meet 12 world leaders

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray comes out of Sena Bhavan after Shiv Sena's meeting, at Dadar in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav warns legal action as Sena rebels float a new block

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

Modi to spend two days in Hyderabad during BJP meet

Mekapati Vikram Reddy (second from left) — By arrangement

YSRC confident of easy win in Atmakur by-poll



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Hindi-only essay competition of Railways causes disquiet among other language users

The railway ministry had issued a press note announcing an essay competition on the theme ‘Rail Yatra Vritant Puraskar Yojna’, asking train travellers to share experiences from their journey. Entries were to be only in Hindi. — Representational image/DC

No takers for much-touted Bharat Gaurav trains

When contacted, the Telangana tourism department officials said there was no proper correspondence from the railways and if there was proper coordination, the department would be interested in encouraging tourism. (Representational image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->