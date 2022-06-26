PM Narendra Modi to visit Bhimavaram on July 4

KAKINADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 4 to participate in Alluri Seetharama Raju’s 125th Birth Anniversary celebrations. On the day, he will also unveil a 30-feet statue of Alluri at S.R. Nagar in Bhimavaram as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and address a public meeting.

Making the announcement about PM’s visit, West Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi told reporters in Bhimavaram on Sunday that the freedom fighter’s history and his contributions to the nation will be explained to people of present generations as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav programme.

She said the birth anniversary celebrations will start with a function at Mogallu village, Alluri Seetharama Raju’s birthplace in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district.

Various cultural programmes are being organised along with processions and meetings from Monday to July 4. The collector said a huge procession will be taken out on Monday. A 125-feet National Flag will be unfurled on June 29 and a cycle rally taken out on June 30. During the week-long celebrations, students of S.R.K.R, Vishnu, and D.N.R. engineering colleges will organise cultural programmes from 6 pm every day.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, union minister G. Kishan Reddy and others will participate in the Prime Minister’s programmes.

The district collector requested educational institutes and parents to participate in various functions being organised during the week. District revenue officer K. Krishnaveni was present at the press conference.