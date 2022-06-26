  
Nation Other News 26 Jun 2022 PM Narendra Modi to ...
Nation, In Other News

PM Narendra Modi to visit Bhimavaram on July 4

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
The visit will be to participate in Alluri Seetharama Raju’s 125th Birth Anniversary celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

KAKINADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 4 to participate in Alluri Seetharama Raju’s 125th Birth Anniversary celebrations. On the day, he will also unveil a 30-feet statue of Alluri at S.R. Nagar in Bhimavaram as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and address a public meeting.

Making the announcement about PM’s visit, West Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi told reporters in Bhimavaram on Sunday that the freedom fighter’s history and his contributions to the nation will be explained to people of present generations as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav programme.

She said the birth anniversary celebrations will start with a function at Mogallu village, Alluri Seetharama Raju’s birthplace in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district.

Various cultural programmes are being organised along with processions and meetings from Monday to July 4. The collector said a huge procession will be taken out on Monday. A 125-feet National Flag will be unfurled on June 29 and a cycle rally taken out on June 30. During the week-long celebrations, students of S.R.K.R, Vishnu, and D.N.R. engineering colleges will organise cultural programmes from 6 pm every day.

 

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, union minister G. Kishan Reddy and others will participate in the Prime Minister’s programmes.

The district collector requested educational institutes and parents to participate in various functions being organised during the week. District revenue officer K. Krishnaveni was present at the press conference.

...
Tags: alluri seetharama raju
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Although Jupally (in picture) claimed that his tussle with the MLA was personal and the party was in no way connected, the party leadership is understood to be angry over the incident as it tarnished the image of the party. — DC file image

TRS leadership warns warring factions in all districts against spat in public

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would deposit the amounts in Srikakulam on Monday by the press of a computer button. — Representational image/DC

CM Jagan to deposit Rs 6,595 cr of Amma Vodi today to help 82,31,502 students in AP

TRS MP Balka Suman — DC Image

TRS warns BJP to remove TRS countdown clock

The Congress MP said the Modi government is attempting to mislead the nation's youth by changing the recruitment policies for all three branches of the armed forces and by restricting enlistment to four years. — DC Image

Roll back Agnipath scheme: Revanth Reddy



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->