Drainage work faces race to meet deadline ahead of Modi’s arrival

Hyderabad: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, during which he is likely to address a rally at Parade Grounds on July 3, the slow pace of work on a large-scale drain project that forced a partial road closure near the venue is a concern.

The PM’s convoy is expected to use the stretch in Begumpet and increased traffic flow is expected on the route due to the BJP’s national executive meeting on July 2 and 3.

However, officials of the strategic nala development programme (SNDP) blamed the Metro Rail authorities for the delay in work, which has a deadline of June end.

Although contractors are optimistic about finishing the work ahead of the PM’s arrival, once major slab works of the bridge are completed, several other works, including the construction of a ramp and laying of bitumen-topped roads, face a race against time.

Once the work on the Rasoolpura side is completed, work on the other side of the road will be taken up.

Site supervisor Godasu Jangaiah said, “It should have been completed by now, we are working day and night and hopefully, it will be open before the arrival of the PM. Only ramp works and some other works remain.”

Motorists complain that they have to take a longer route to travel between Patny and Begumpet, through Sindhi Colony, which sees snarls regularly.

“The flyover at Patny remains closed and barricades placed on the road by traffic police add to the confusion. Those moving towards Ameerpet, Somajiguda, Punjagutta and Banjara Hills are forced through narrow lanes of Sindhi Colony,” said P. Karthik, who frequents this route.

The civic work has not only thrown traffic out of gear over the past two months, but has also adversely impacted businesses located in the vicinity.

“There is almost an 80 per cent decline in business. We used to get 8 to 10 customers to take a test drive, but today, we got only one in spite of it being Sunday. If this continues, we may have to down our shutters,” said Ratan Ashish Raj of an Ather test drive centre.

Residents, meanwhile, said that the completion of the civic work would give them respite from flooding, which is a regular occurrence during rains.

“Entire north — Patny Nagar, Rasoolpura, Balamrai areas — used to be flooded every year. This caused huge financial loss and posed health hazards to everyone here. Colony representatives approached the cantonment several times. KTR took initiative and within two months, the work that was pending for 30 years started,” said Chander Patny, a resident.