Temple city grabs five spots in India Smart Cities Award Contest – 2020

Tirupati Smart City bagged first place in two categories, besides grabbing the second and third spots in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) – 2020. (Photo:DC)

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati Smart City bagged first place in two categories, besides grabbing the second and third spots in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) – 2020.

The temple city took the first slot in categories like Sanitation and Social Aspect, and stood second in categories like City award (second round) and Economy. It also secured third place in the category of Urban Environment.

The ISAC is organised under the Smart Cities Mission of the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

This is one of the most important activities initiated under the mission, where pioneering city strategies and projects are recognized on the yardsticks of innovation, impact and ‘replicability’ or scalability.

ISAC will recognise and reward cities, projects and innovative ideas that are promoting sustainable development in urban areas, as well as stimulating inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities, thus enhancing the quality of life for all.

Tirupati Smart City won the first place in Sanitation, by attaining a record of having no open-defecation, a full supply of toilets based on population, wastewater management, and having a good solid waste management system that removes household and commercial garbage, and disposes of these in an environmentally and economically sound manner.

The temple city also stood on top in the category of social aspects, with the civic body offering schooling and educational opportunities for all children, providing access to health care for all its denizens and for having high levels of public safety, especially focused on women, children and the elderly.

The city took the second spot in the second round of City awards for all-round performance, innovation, collaboration and focus on sustainability, overall project implementation during the last fiscal, and achievement of project outcomes.

It also got the second spot in the Economy category for boosting local identity and economy through design studio.

In the category of Urban Environment, the city secured the third place for its 4MW floating solar plant and for the city’s air quality meeting international safety standards, and ensuring that water and noise pollution are within permissible limits.

MCT commissioner Girisha thanked the city MLA Bhumana Reddy, Mayor Sirisha and the civic body staff for their efforts towards development of the city.