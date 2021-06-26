Telangana crosses 1 crore vaccine mark

Hyderabad: Telangana state reached the 1,00,533,358 vaccine doses mark for Covid-19 across 33 districts on Friday. A total of 86,06,292 first doses and 14,47,066 second doses were administered, taking the total to 1,0053,000 vaccines.

On Friday, 2,03,145 vaccine doses were administered, the daily health bulletin said.

The government has been taking steps to administer free vaccines to the entire population across districts, as the state began its unlock from the pandemic-linked restrictions. Public health director Dr. Srinivas Rao announced that a ‘Vaccination on Wheels’ drive was also on for street vendors and owners of commercial establishments in markets with the help of GHMC.

Volunteer groups came forward to inoculate people in various areas with the help of resident welfare associations, and free of cost. On Friday, the Sri Venkateswara colony welfare association in Narayanguda gave the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine after a spot registration for about 1,000 persons at the community hall. Help came also from the Indian dental association, said residents association secretary Srikant. The drive will take place until June 30.

In locations like Kukatpally UPHC and Ameerpet Kanakadurga temple, volunteer groups with help from GHMC officials ran mobile vaccination centres.

Earlier, a special drive to vaccinate all government and private teachers ahead of the tentative July 1 reopening of educational institutions had been announced by the government.