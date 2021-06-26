Nation Other News 26 Jun 2021 Telangana crosses 1 ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana crosses 1 crore vaccine mark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jun 26, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2021, 1:14 am IST
The government has been taking steps to administer free vaccines to the entire population across districts
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP)
 A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 25, 2021. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana state reached the 1,00,533,358 vaccine doses mark for Covid-19 across 33 districts on Friday. A total of 86,06,292 first doses and 14,47,066 second doses were administered, taking the total to 1,0053,000 vaccines.

On Friday, 2,03,145 vaccine doses were administered, the daily health bulletin said.

 

The government has been taking steps to administer free vaccines to the entire population across districts, as the state began its unlock from the pandemic-linked restrictions. Public health director Dr. Srinivas Rao announced that a ‘Vaccination on Wheels’ drive was also on for street vendors and owners of commercial establishments in markets with the help of GHMC.

Volunteer groups came forward to inoculate people in various areas with the help of resident welfare associations, and free of cost. On Friday, the Sri Venkateswara colony welfare association in Narayanguda gave the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine after a spot registration for about 1,000 persons at the community hall. Help came also from the Indian dental association, said residents association secretary Srikant. The drive will take place until June 30.

 

In locations like Kukatpally UPHC and Ameerpet Kanakadurga temple, volunteer groups with help from GHMC officials ran  mobile vaccination centres.

Earlier, a special drive to vaccinate all government and private teachers ahead of the tentative July 1 reopening of educational institutions had been announced by the government.

 

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, covid-19 vaccination
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

High Court give last chance to Telangana to give compensation for acquired land

Tirupati Smart City bagged first place in two categories, besides grabbing the second and third spots in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) – 2020. (Photo:DC)

Temple city grabs five spots in India Smart Cities Award Contest – 2020

MLAs led by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had sought an appointment from the CM to seek a probe into the recent lock-up death of a Dalit woman, Mariamma. (Photo:Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

In a first, CM KCR meets with Congress leaders

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo:PTI)

Twitter blocks IT minister's account for flouting US rule



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan for massive campaign on Disha app

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to focus on women safety and protection across the state. (Photo:Twitter@AndhraPradeshCM)

Farmers urged to go for third crop after kharif, rabi

Kannababu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the agriculture advisory boards to help farmers and facilitate cultivation of suitable crops. — Representational image/DC

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham