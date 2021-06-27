Nation Other News 26 Jun 2021 Hours before deliver ...
Nation, In Other News

Hours before delivery pregnant woman carried in a doli for 3 km in Vizianagaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 12:19 am IST
The vehicle point was over three kms from her residence at Maryapadu tribal hamlet under Salur mandal in Vizianagaram district
A pregnant woman close to delivery time had to be carried on a makeshift stretcher (in local parlance doli) for a distance of three kilometres to get a vehicle to reach the hospital. (Representational Photo:DC)
 A pregnant woman close to delivery time had to be carried on a makeshift stretcher (in local parlance doli) for a distance of three kilometres to get a vehicle to reach the hospital. (Representational Photo:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pregnant woman close to delivery time had to be carried on a makeshift stretcher (in local parlance doli) for a distance of three kilometres to get a vehicle to reach the hospital. The vehicle point was over three kms from her residence at Maryapadu tribal hamlet under Salur mandal in Vizianagaram district.

The incident took place on Saturday drawing criticism from several health activists in the district. The pregnant woman Pottangi Parvathi finally got the vehicle to reach the Primary Health Centre at Baguvalasa. Not only four-wheelers but even two-wheelers could not reach her village due to the hilly terrain.

 

Parvathi developed labour pains in the wee hours on Saturday and was carried in a sling to reach Tadilova village. She gave birth to a boy a few hours later. Both the mother and son are said to be safe at the PHC.

“It is a regular phenomenon in north coastal Andhra,’’ activists said.

As there were no rains for a few days, the locals managed to shift the pregnant woman, otherwise, they would have faced problems as the roads would have been slippery, they added.

...
Tags: pregnant woman, vizianagaram district, hospital, maryapadu, pottangi parvathi, baguvalasa, andhra pradesh, doli
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram


Latest From Nation

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

Revanth Reddy (Photo: Facebook @revanthofficial)

Suspense ends, Revanth Reddy new TPCC chief

Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)

Chilkur priest pushes for Dalit as TTD chief

Minister Suresh said that this is a World Bank special project and is being implemented for the first time in over 10 years. (DC file photo)

SALT to transform education in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

Farmers urged to go for third crop after kharif, rabi

Kannababu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the agriculture advisory boards to help farmers and facilitate cultivation of suitable crops. — Representational image/DC

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)

ITDA officials denying adivasis of updated patta passbooks

Many adivasis say that the state government was first giving Rythu Bandhu amount through cheques. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham