Film stars ignore COVID-19 protocol at Movie Artistes Association’s election meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jun 26, 2021, 8:01 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2021, 8:01 am IST
The blatant disregard to Covid-19 norms from the film fraternity surprised many
Nagababu, Prakash Raj and Sana ignore COVID-19 protocols during the meeting of Movie Artistes Association at the film chambers in Hyderabad. (DC)
 Nagababu, Prakash Raj and Sana ignore COVID-19 protocols during the meeting of Movie Artistes Association at the film chambers in Hyderabad. (DC)

Hyderabad: The general public looks up to the film fraternity for inspiration. On Friday morning, however, they looked at some of them with a different feeling.

Some movie artistes were seen moving around without face mask and without observing the social distancing norm at the film chambers. The occasion, telecast soon after, was an event got up to introduce members of a panel contesting the Movie Artistes Association’s elections in September.

 

Actor Prakash Raj is planning to contest for the post of president of the association. It was his panel that met to introduce the other prospective contestants and also to discuss the agenda for the elections. The dignitaries on the dais threw Covid norms to the wind. Such meetings gain higher TRPs when telecast on TV screens.

The blatant disregard to Covid-19 norms from the film fraternity surprised many. They raised questions on social media. If someone is seen in the street without a face mask, will the police tolerate this or fine him or her?  Why this exemption to movie stars, they asked.

 

Stardom means responsibility, especially when a pandemic spread is making lives miserable, they pointed out.  

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


