Nation Other News 26 Jun 2021 Chilkur priest pushe ...
Nation, In Other News

Chilkur priest pushes for Dalit as TTD chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 27, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2021, 12:46 am IST
C.S. Rangarajan, has appealed to the AP govt to constitute a full-fledged Trust Board with a practising Hindu Dalit as the chairman
Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)
 Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)

Nellore: The Temples Protection Movement Convenor and hereditary archakas-cum-trustee of Chilkur Balaji temple, C.S. Rangarajan, has appealed to the AP government to scrap the newly appointed Specified Authority and constitute a full-fledged Trust Board with a practising Hindu Dalit as the chairman.

If a Dalit is appointed as the chairman, it will definitely send positive signals to the marginalised communities who are feeling excluded in the temple system, Rangarajan said in a press release.

 

According to Rangarajan, the chairman dons the role of Yajaman who is the Kartha of the temple rituals and holds higher clout than the archakas or jeeyangars.

Regular board is required to set aside the apprehensions of crores of devotees of Balaji who feel that the specified authority may toe the line of the government to divert the funds of TTD to adjust for the fiscal deficit.

Earlier such instance of the Specified Authority in 2010 was under the united Andhra Pradesh government, which was there for a very short term but had officers from other departments. At that time in 2010, the body was appointed in the wake of unprecedented allegations of irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the TTD that caused anguish to devotees and hurt their sentiments. The specified authority is constituted only in extraordinary circumstances and we as devotees feel that there is no such situation at present," he added.

 

Parallels cannot be drawn between 2010 and now as the last time the specified authority was entrusted with the responsibility to set right the TTD administration, plug loopholes to eliminate malpractices and protect the sanctity of the Tirumala temple, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, he added.

...
Tags: ttd chairman, chilkur balaji temple, c.s. rangarajan, tirumala, ttd, ap government, jagan, ttd board
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 27 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TMC leader Yashwant Sinha (4L) with NCP President Sharad Pawar (C) and other Rashtriya Manch leaders after a meeting at Pawar's residence, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

NCP hints Opposition alliance not possible without Congress

KCR held a review meeting with ministers, collectors and additional collectors of all districts at Pragathi Bhavan on Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes on Saturday. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

KCR reviews plan with top officials

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

Revanth Reddy (Photo: Facebook @revanthofficial)

Suspense ends, Revanth Reddy new TPCC chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

Farmers urged to go for third crop after kharif, rabi

Kannababu said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the agriculture advisory boards to help farmers and facilitate cultivation of suitable crops. — Representational image/DC

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dalit youth, Muslim girl killed by her family in Karnataka

The Muslim family had warned the youth against the love affair but he did not heed. (Representational Image)

ITDA officials denying adivasis of updated patta passbooks

Many adivasis say that the state government was first giving Rythu Bandhu amount through cheques. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham