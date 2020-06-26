94th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

491,170

18,185

Recovered

285,671

13,983

Deaths

15,308

401

Maharashtra147741774536931 Delhi73780447652428 Tamil Nadu7097739999911 Gujarat29578215061754 Uttar Pradesh2019313119611 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1564810190606 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana113644688230 Andhra Pradesh108844988136 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Nation Other News 26 Jun 2020
Nation, In Other News

Begum Bazaar, Lad Bazaar shut as cases climb in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Jun 26, 2020, 11:27 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
Traders of Lad Bazaar, famous for bangles, have decided to down shutters for a week from Friday
General Bazaar shops union has decided to shut down between July 28 and July 5 over rising COVID cases in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande
  General Bazaar shops union has decided to shut down between July 28 and July 5 over rising COVID cases in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande

Hyderabad: With the spike in Covid-19 cases, traders in Begum Bazaar and Lad Bazaar have decided to close their shops voluntarily for a week. Lad Bazaar will close from Friday, while the kirana shops in Begum Bazaar will close from Sunday.

At a meeting of the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants’ Association, the rising number of Corona cases was discussed and the members decided to close all shops from June 28 to July 5.

 

President of the Association, Laxminarayan Rathi, announced the closure of the shops in Begum Bazaar and Siddiamber Bazaar. There are 500 shops in these two bazaars.

“Earlier, we had reduced business hours from 9 am to 3 pm. The virus has spread everywhere and we do not know who is affected by it. It has become risky to do business in these conditions. We have advised all merchants who developed Covid-19 symptoms to go into self-isolation and resume business only when they recover fully,” Mr Rathi said

Likewise, traders of Lad Bazaar, famous for bangles, have decided to down shutters for a week from Friday. President of the Lad Bazaar Merchants’ Association, Mustafa Ali Muzaffar, who is also the Shalibanda corporator, said seven merchants had died of Covid-19 and 20 were affected. The merchants have decided to close the shops in Lad Bazaar and Julu Khana for a week.

Lad Bazaar Welfare Association general secretary Mohammed Ayub said the government had imposed the lockdown for two months when the number of deaths was small. “Nowadays, the toll has increased manifold, but the government is not ready to revoke Unlock 1. Our hospitals are not in a position to provide healthcare. This initiative will help in containing the pandemic,” he said.

...
Tags: begum bazaar, lad bazaar, coronavirus in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


