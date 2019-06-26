Cricket World Cup 2019

'Crimes against women have reduced after we came to power,' says Tripura CM

The BJP-IPFT government in the north-eastern state had launched the ‘Nasha Mukta Tripura’ or Drug-free Tripura campaign.
Agartala: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Wednesday that crimes against women have declined after his government took a series of steps against illegal narcotics trade, Hindustan Times reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party - Indigenous People's Front of Tripura government in the north-eastern state had launched the ‘Nasha Mukta Tripura’ or Drug-free Tripura campaign.

 

“The drug trade originated from the South district and then spread over the entire state. People even cultivated cannabis in reserve forest areas. Crime against women was on the rise then. The erstwhile Left government didn’t take any step to curb this,” Hindustan Times quoted Deb.

Deb said cases of HIV patients and us of the intravenous drug are also high there.

 “Our government has taken zero tolerance policy towards illegal drug trade and also ensured women’s safety. After we formed the government, crimes against women have lessened,” the chief minister said.

The police have arrested 855 people since the new government came to the power and 563 drug-related cases have been registered.

The police also seized more than 75,000 kilograms of cannabis, 173,145 bottles of cough syrup, 519,274 tablets and 54,13,182 grams of heroin during the past 15 months, the report said.

