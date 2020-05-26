63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 26 May 2020 My first flight in t ...
Nation, In Other News

My first flight in the post corona era

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published May 26, 2020, 11:22 am IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 11:22 am IST
The delays are a pain, but the real worry is how to get babies to wear a mask
Passengers undergo thermal screening at the Shamshabad airport before boarding a flight on Monday, May 25, 2020. (PTI) resumed from today after a gap of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
 Passengers undergo thermal screening at the Shamshabad airport before boarding a flight on Monday, May 25, 2020. (PTI) resumed from today after a gap of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

Hyderabad: It was 12 noon when Anchal Gupta arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad near Hyderabad for her flight to Delhi. She was on edge as she was travelling with her two daughters. The younger of them, aged 2, would just not wear a mask, and she was curious to touch every object that caught her eye.

Finally after delays and checks, her Indigo flight (6E 6468) took off at 4 p.m. Turbulence during takeoff gave her the jitters. ''It was nothing short of going into ICU for a surgery and coming out safe,'' she said while continuing to be worried for her daughter Vidanya.

 

 

She had come to Hyderabad from Delhi on March 7 to spend time with her mother. But the March 25 lockdown left her stranded in the city.

 

''I was supposed to take the 8 am flight to Delhi in the morning but it got cancelled last night. Thereafter I rebooked the tickets and got seats on the 2 pm flight,'' Anchal Gupta said, sharing her ICU-like experience with Deccan Chronicle after reaching Delhi at 5.54 p.m.

 

When she along with her two daughters reached the airport, there were hardly any passengers in the queue at the web check-in kiosk. She had already web checked-in. She displayed her ID and that of her daughters along with the boarding pass printouts, the images of which were taken from a camera operated by CISF personnel. 

Inside at the check-in counter, which had a glass panel separating the passenger from the airlne staff, Anchal Gupta showed her boarding pass. The person at the counter, wearing a PPE kit, scanned the bar code and asked her to place the baggage. ''Thereafter, I went to the security check where there were hardly any passengers. When my turn came, I just took the tray myself, put it on the top, put the hand luggage. I was carrying food for my baby and the security personnel did not object or say anything for that and allowed me.''

 

She and her two daughters then reached the gate and sat down in the boarding lounge. ''Only the extreme left and right seats were meant to be occupied. I disinfected the seats with the spray I was carrying as I did not want to take any chances as I had kids travelling with me. Half an hour later, I learnt that my flight had been delayed and the boarding gate changed. Instead of 2 pm, it was to take off at 2.45 p.m. I then proceeded to another boarding gate where we were made to stand for a really long time and there was chaos all around briefly.''

 

Once inside the flight, which was packed, Anchal Gupta once again disinfected the seats (27 D,E,F) but the flight crew informed her that they had just disinfected the entire aircraft including the seats. ''It was reassuring when the crew told me not to worry and they were all wearing PPEs.'' Two hours later, the flight touched down in Delhi.

 

Anchal Gupta, who is one of the directors of fashion retailer Neeru's, had come to Hyderabad on March 7 to be with her mother. During the family’s two-month lockdown sojourn, they booked and cancelled tickets worth over Rs 2 lakh, hoping that the flight ban would be lifted.

 

As for the flight experience, Anchal says that it was all good except for the delay, the turbulence and the scary thoughts that crossed her mind when her two year old would just not wear a mask.

...
Tags: shamshabad, flight resumption, rgia
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Udupi goes from green to blazing hot

File image of Vizag airport.

Andhra Pradesh restarts flight operations amid rising corona cases in state

A file image of indigenously built Tejas LCA

IAF's famed 18 Squadron to be operationalised yet again on Wednesday

Delhi Police keeping an eye on the increasing traffic amid a surge in positive cases in Delhi. (PTI)

No respite from coronavirus as India records 6,535 cases in a single day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Actor Vir Das sneezed on by neighbour for allegedly breaking social distancing rules

Vir Das sneezed on by neighbour for allegedly not following social distancing, actor films incident. (PTI Photo)

Shramik Special train leaves UP natives stranded in Odisha

Police personnel stand guard as a train carrying migrants from Mumbai arrives at Jashidih station in Deoghar. (PTI)

Workers sprayed with 'disinfectant' in Delhi, civic body says 'by mistake'

Migrants sprayed with 'disinfectants' in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. (Photo- Social Media)

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

Udupi goes from green to blazing hot

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham