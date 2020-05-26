Corona+ mother allowed to breast-feed baby after docs dither over coronavirus

Doctors and medical staff wear protective wear while treating patients in the out-patient ward at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (DC Photo)

Kakinada: A lactating mother who tested positive for the coronavirus was finally allowed to feed her six-month-old baby by the Government General Hospital (GGH) here. The woman from Gollalamamidada village in Pedapudi mandal was admitted to GGH with Covid-19.

Doctors were uncertain about whether she should be allowed to breast feed her baby. District medical and health officer Dr B. Satya Suseela told Deccan Chronicle that the baby should not be breast-fed until the mother tests negative. She said the baby’s family was advised to provide bottled milk at home. The mother, however, did not want to be parted from her baby.

Some paediatricians are of the opinion that the mother could breast-feed without touching the baby. GGH superintendent Dr M. Raghavendra Rao said the virus could not be passed through breast milk and the baby needs its mother’s milk for nourishment and also to boost immunity. He did say, however, that there is no conclusive proof that the virus cannot be passed on to the baby. He said that more investigations and more studies have to be done.

The baby has been tested for the virus and results are awaited.

Former director of medical education Dr M.B.R. Sarma felt that though mother’s milk is very important to babies, physical contact is not advisable. Neurologist Dr Dasari Ravi is clear that the baby should not be given mother’s milk in the present circumstances.

Meanwhile, a two-year-old boy was admitted to GGH after testing positive for coronavirus. His father has been allowed to stay with him. Doctors say that there is no special treatment for small children and the boy will be given the same treatment as adults though the dose will be adjusted for weight.

On Monday, a nine months pregnant woman was admitted to a Covid-19 hospital near Rajanagaram. A four-month-old baby was also detected positive for Covid-19. The mother of the baby came to her native village Churuavaka in Rampachodavaram mandal in East Godavari district from Nellore district recently. The mother has not contracted the virus.

Due to the severity of the baby’s condition, mother and baby were shifted to Visakhaptnam Covid-19 hospital.