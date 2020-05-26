63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 26 May 2020 Corona+ mother allow ...
Nation, In Other News

Corona+ mother allowed to breast-feed baby after docs dither over coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published May 26, 2020, 10:08 am IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 10:09 am IST
Medical professionals not sure whether virus can be transmitted through mother's milk
Doctors and medical staff wear protective wear while treating patients in the out-patient ward at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (DC Photo)
 Doctors and medical staff wear protective wear while treating patients in the out-patient ward at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (DC Photo)

Kakinada: A lactating mother who tested positive for the coronavirus was finally allowed to feed her six-month-old baby by the Government General Hospital (GGH) here. The woman from Gollalamamidada village in Pedapudi mandal was admitted to GGH with Covid-19.

Doctors were uncertain about whether she should be allowed to breast feed her baby. District medical and health officer Dr B. Satya Suseela told Deccan Chronicle that the baby should not be breast-fed until the mother tests negative. She said the baby’s family was advised to provide bottled milk at home. The mother, however, did not want to be parted from her baby.

 

Some paediatricians are of the opinion that the mother could breast-feed without touching the baby. GGH superintendent Dr M. Raghavendra Rao said the virus could not be passed through breast milk and the baby needs its mother’s milk for nourishment and also to boost immunity. He did say, however, that there is no conclusive proof that the virus cannot be passed on to the baby. He said that more investigations and more studies have to be done.

The baby has been tested for the virus and results are awaited.

Former director of medical education Dr M.B.R. Sarma felt that though mother’s milk is very important to babies, physical contact is not advisable. Neurologist Dr Dasari Ravi is clear that the baby should not be given mother’s milk in the present circumstances.

Meanwhile, a two-year-old boy was admitted to GGH after testing positive for coronavirus. His father has been allowed to stay with him. Doctors say that there is no special treatment for small children and the boy will be given the same treatment as adults though the dose will be adjusted for weight.

On Monday, a nine months pregnant woman was admitted to a Covid-19 hospital near Rajanagaram. A four-month-old baby was also detected positive for Covid-19. The mother of the baby came to her native village Churuavaka in Rampachodavaram mandal in East Godavari district from Nellore district recently. The mother has not contracted the virus.

Due to the severity of the baby’s condition, mother and baby were shifted to Visakhaptnam Covid-19 hospital.

...
Tags: kakinada ggh, coronavirus breastfeedin, mother's milk covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus lockdown set to be extended till June 15, say sources

Maharashtra PWD minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan. (PTI Photo)

Ashok Chavan admitted to Mumbai’s pvt hospital for covid treatment

Stranded Nepali migrants go back home. (ANI)

1,500 Nepali stranded guest workers in Uttarakhand return home

An air hostess arrives at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad as domestic flights resumed in India on Monday, 25 May, 2020. (PTI)today after a gap of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

Chaos at Shamshabad: Flight cancelled and your money gone into credit shell



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Actor Vir Das sneezed on by neighbour for allegedly breaking social distancing rules

Vir Das sneezed on by neighbour for allegedly not following social distancing, actor films incident. (PTI Photo)

Shramik Special train leaves UP natives stranded in Odisha

Police personnel stand guard as a train carrying migrants from Mumbai arrives at Jashidih station in Deoghar. (PTI)

Workers sprayed with 'disinfectant' in Delhi, civic body says 'by mistake'

Migrants sprayed with 'disinfectants' in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. (Photo- Social Media)

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

Bengaluru start-up uses AI to come up with potential Covid drug

In for a major breakthrough?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham