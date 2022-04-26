Nation Other News 26 Apr 2022 TTD suspends technic ...
TTD suspends technician for broadcast of other channels

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2022, 2:17 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 7:24 am IST
Assistant Technician Ravi Kumar and his friend Gopi Krishna entered the TV section control room of Radio and broadcasting wing
A show cause notice was also issued to the Assistant engineer of Radio & Broadcasting wing of TTD, A.V.V. Krishna Prasad. (DC)
 A show cause notice was also issued to the Assistant engineer of Radio & Broadcasting wing of TTD, A.V.V. Krishna Prasad. (DC)

TIRUPATI: TTD has suspended a Grade-1 Assistant  technician P. Ravi Kumar, holding him responsible for broadcasting three other channels on five LED screens in Tirumala on April 22.

While the suspension orders of Ravikumar were issued on Sunday, a show cause notice was also issued to the Assistant engineer of Radio & Broadcasting wing of TTD, A.V.V. Krishna Prasad.

 

TTD EO Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy reacted strongly on the incident  and directed the CVSO Narasimha Kishore to investigate and submit a report immediately.

In this connection, the vigilance officials inspected the footage in the control room at Asthana Mandapam and Command Control Room and CC cameras of PAC-4 and also other concerned TTD employees. They identified that Assistant Technician Ravi Kumar and his friend Gopi Krishna entered the TV section control room of Radio and broadcasting wing.

It was identified that when all the staff memebers left, Gopi Krishna had alone remained in the control room on April 22 till 5.28 pm during which the incident occurred. Suspension orders were slapped on Ravikumar and show cause notice was issued to Assistant Engineer Krishna Prasad.

 

Tags: ttd suspends assistant technician, other channels on led screens
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


