SHE teams solve over 10K cases, says ACP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2022, 7:35 am IST
SHE teams introduced here in 2014 are winning praise for their efforts at rescuing girls facing harassment on various social media platforms
Hyderabad: The SHE teams introduced here in 2014 are winning praise for their efforts at rescuing girls facing harassment on various social media platforms. They have handled more than 10,000 cases so far.

Recently, an NRI victim who got trapped with a city-based businessman on a Facebook app was rescued within two days by a SHE team of cops.

 

“She came in contact with the man and accidentally sent her pictures. He morphed the pictures and started to blackmail her, threatening her to post her morphed videos on social media,” said ACP Sirisha Raghavandera.

The ACP received a call from the victim’s parents based in UK, who said the girl was mentally disturbed and showing suicidal tendency and hence they rushed here to meet her.

“When I called, the accused said he was in Saudi Arabia. Initially, his parents used rough language but when I informed them about Anirudh’s activities and sent them the video with abusive content, his parents felt very sorry and within an hour I received an apology video from Anirudh. A case will be filed against him,” the ACP said.  

 

Another victim, an MBBS doctor at a reputed hospital, had been having physical relations with a software engineer for the last two years. The engineer managed to take the video of the victim in compromising positions and started to insist that she marry him.

“I wanted to marry him but my father approached the SHE team. I was shocked to find out that the man, Khalid, was already married and has two daughters. So I dropped the idea,” the doctor told the police. A SHE team summoned him and warned him against any further offence.

“Every month, we get more than 130 cases,” the  ACP said.

 

