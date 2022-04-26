Nation Other News 26 Apr 2022 PM hails contributio ...
Nation, In Other News

PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against caste discrimination

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:57 pm IST
The Prime Minister also pointed out that the guru's message showed the way towards an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage & Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage & Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya, in Thiruvananthapuram district. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the contributions of Sree Narayana Guru, a saint-cum-social reformer from Kerala, in the fight against caste discrimination which prevailed in Indian society and said he refined the religion and changed it according to the times.

If people follow Sree Narayana Guru's teachings and message of 'one caste, one religion and one God', then no force in the world would be able to divide the country, Modi observed.

 

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the guru's message showed the way towards an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

He was speaking at a ceremony organised in Delhi by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust to mark the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya.

Modi recalled that the guru campaigned against social evils and made India aware about its reality.

He fought against the discrimination going on in the name of casteism, the PM said in his speech at the event.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, sree narayana guru, sivagiri pilgrimage, sree narayana dharma sanghom trust
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO). (AFP)

DCGI grants EUA to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group

In one of the pleas filed in the top court, the petitioner said the high court has

Hijab ban: SC agrees to consider hearing pleas against Karnataka HC verdict

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

MHA seeks report from Maharashtra govt on MP Navneet Rana's complaint about arrest

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Toll plazas hike charges

There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->