Nation Other News 26 Apr 2022 BJP demands action o ...
Nation, In Other News

BJP demands action on Shobha Yatra attackers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 26, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 7:21 am IST
Narayana Reddy appreciated the police for efficiently handling the situation
MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)
 MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Nellore: The BJP on Monday demanded action against some youths who allegedly threw empty beer bottles from a mosque at the processional idol of Lord Anjaneya during a Shobha yatra here on Sunday.

Addressing the media here on Monday, MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy alleged that youths made ugly gestures from a mosque located close to the Nellore district court when the procession was heading towards the Madras Bus Stand.

 

He alleged that some people from the masjid premises tried to instigate the processionists.

Stressing that those who created trouble were antisocial elements and rowdy sheeters, he claimed that they had kept stones and sticks ready to attack the Shobha yatra participants while the procession was crossing the masjid.

Narayana Reddy appreciated the police for efficiently handling the situation.

According to the MLC, they had planned the Shobha yatra on Sunday from TTD Kalyana Mandapam to the Stonehouse Pet area and 15,000  people participated in the yatra on motorcycles.

 

They had obtained permission from the police and followed the approved road map.

However, some people deliberately created disturbances at the masjid. Narayana Reddy warned that they would not remain silent if such an incident recurred.

While calling the incident an insult to Hindu society, he said that preventing Hindus from conducting their rituals in a vast country where more than 80 per cent of the population is Hindu is not desirable.

The MLC said the land where the masjid stood belonged to the public works department and was encroached upon a few years back. He said that the High Court had given an eviction order four years back but the officials had failed to implement the directions yet.

 

Narayana Reddy said they would file a contempt petition since the place had allegedly become a hub for antisocial elements.

Elsewhere, BJP leader M Ramesh took serious objection to the incident and handed over a representation to the district collector on Monday asking to maintain communal harmony in the city.

...
Tags: hanuman jayanti shobha yatra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 26 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

G. Naga Srinivas and his wife Rajeswari, residents of Ramanthapur, completed the repayment in January 2018 but the bank officials failed to return the original sale deeds even by February 28, 2019, despite several reminders. — Twitter

ICICI loses papers, told to pay borrower

Regarding destruction of idols at Ramateertham, the minister (in picture) said the investigation into the incident was going on and very soon the culprits would be arrested. — Twitter

Idols consecrated atop 400-year-old Ram temple

The Ferring unit, which was originally planned to be set up in Maharashtra, chose Hyderabad as its home. This is a testament for the overall ecosystem in Telangana for life sciences and also the pro-business policies of the state government, which continue to attract global research and development leaders in life sciences, KTR (in picture) said. — Twitter

Life sciences major Ferring comes to Hyderabad

Dr Sachin Marda, oncologist and robotic surgeon recommended laryngectomy, in which the larynx is removed and airway blocked. — DC Image

Addis Ababa deputy mayor survives cancer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->