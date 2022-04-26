BJP demands action on Shobha Yatra attackers

Nellore: The BJP on Monday demanded action against some youths who allegedly threw empty beer bottles from a mosque at the processional idol of Lord Anjaneya during a Shobha yatra here on Sunday.

Addressing the media here on Monday, MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy alleged that youths made ugly gestures from a mosque located close to the Nellore district court when the procession was heading towards the Madras Bus Stand.

He alleged that some people from the masjid premises tried to instigate the processionists.

Stressing that those who created trouble were antisocial elements and rowdy sheeters, he claimed that they had kept stones and sticks ready to attack the Shobha yatra participants while the procession was crossing the masjid.

Narayana Reddy appreciated the police for efficiently handling the situation.

According to the MLC, they had planned the Shobha yatra on Sunday from TTD Kalyana Mandapam to the Stonehouse Pet area and 15,000 people participated in the yatra on motorcycles.

They had obtained permission from the police and followed the approved road map.

However, some people deliberately created disturbances at the masjid. Narayana Reddy warned that they would not remain silent if such an incident recurred.

While calling the incident an insult to Hindu society, he said that preventing Hindus from conducting their rituals in a vast country where more than 80 per cent of the population is Hindu is not desirable.

The MLC said the land where the masjid stood belonged to the public works department and was encroached upon a few years back. He said that the High Court had given an eviction order four years back but the officials had failed to implement the directions yet.

Narayana Reddy said they would file a contempt petition since the place had allegedly become a hub for antisocial elements.

Elsewhere, BJP leader M Ramesh took serious objection to the incident and handed over a representation to the district collector on Monday asking to maintain communal harmony in the city.