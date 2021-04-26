Kodur Mango market hit by Covid-19 effect

Kadapa District Railwaykoduru constituency is famous for its mango crop in south India. Farmers cultivate about 100 varieties of mangoes here. (Photo: PTI)

Kadapa: Despite lower mango yield this year, farmers are not optimistic about finding buyers for their produce because of Covid-19 lockdowns. They are not sure about getting good prices for their produce.

No one is coming forward to buy mangoes in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik in Maharashtra as markets are closed due to Coronavirus. Exports too came to a standstill as markets remained closed in several parts of the northern states.

With northern states and export markets remaining out of reach, the farmers are looking to rely on the local market in Kadapa itself. However, mangoes from Vijayawada, Visannapeta, Damalacheruvu, Kottakotta, Srinivasapur in Karnataka, and other parts of the state reached the local markets at the same time.

Kadapa District Railwaykoduru constituency is famous for its mango crop in south India. Farmers cultivate about 100 varieties of mangoes here. While the Benisha type is the main crop, other types are Rumani, Tothapuri, Neelam, Khader, Mallika, Pulihora, Manoranjan, Noonepasand, Neelishan, etc.

While the Benishan variety fetched between Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000 per tonne last year, it is priced in the range of Rs 40,000 and Rs 42,000 per tonne this year. Tothapuri variety was priced at Rs 22,000 to Rs 24,000 per tonne last year, while it fetched only Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per tonne this year.

Totapuri mangoes are mostly supplied to juice factories in the Chittoor district.