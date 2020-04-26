33rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

26,466

183

Recovered

6,005

67

Deaths

826

1

Maharashtra76281076323 Gujarat3071282133 Delhi262586954 Rajasthan214151335 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh179326127 Andhra Pradesh1097123131 Telangana99030725 West Bengal61110518 Karnataka50115818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3087217 Haryana2871913 Bihar251452 Odisha103341 Jharkhand67133 Uttarakhand48260 Himachal Pradesh40232 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 26 Apr 2020
Nation, In Other News

Telangana changes names of farm seasons: Here's what vanakalam and yasangi mean

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 26, 2020, 4:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2020, 4:12 pm IST
The new terms replace the Nizam-era coinage of kharif and rabi
Is that vanakalam or yasangi? Depends on the rains.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders changing the nomenclature of agriculture seasons in the state.

Earlier, in the official correspondence of combined Andhra Pradesh, agriculture activity during the rainy season was called kharif and the summer crop rabi. But in Telangana as a region, the local farming community called the kharif season vanakalam (rainy season) and the rabi season yasangi.

 

It has now been decided to bring nativity into the naming of seasons as per the sentiments of the farming community.

Accordingly, the Agriculture Department has issued orders directing departments concerned to replace from now on the terms Kharif and Rabi in their official communication with Vanakalam (rainy season) and Yasangi (summer season) respectively.

...
Tags: yasangi, vanakalam, kharif, rabi, telangana farm seasons
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


