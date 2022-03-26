Nation Other News 26 Mar 2022 Indian Railways&rsqu ...
Indian Railways’ first stainless steel FOB opened at AP's Naupada railway station

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Mar 26, 2022, 3:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 3:30 pm IST
Suiting the coastal area, the stainless steel bridge will be corrosion-free and lifespan will be more than that of any normal mild steel FOB
Waltair Railway DRM Anup Satpathy at the inauguration of Stainless Steel FOB at Naupada in Srikakulam district near Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)
 Waltair Railway DRM Anup Satpathy at the inauguration of Stainless Steel FOB at Naupada in Srikakulam district near Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: Indian railways’ first stainless steel foot-over bridge was inaugurated at Naupada railway station in Srikakulam district falling under Visakhapatnam based Waltair railway division on Saturday, said the division head Anup Satpathy. Jindal Steel Company built the bridge, he added.

The codal life of the stainless-steel FOB is 125 years. Being in the coastal area, the stainless steel structure will be corrosion-free and life will be much more than that of any normal mild steel FOB.

 

In 2019, Indian Railways invited proposals for renewing FOBs in coastal areas, which were marred by a corrosion-prone environment, rising pollution levels, and negligible maintenance, across all railway divisions.

The grade, IRS 350 CR, has 10-12% chromium, a key ingredient in fighting corrosion, and has been designed for zero maintenance. It comes in offerings like plates, girders, and channels. The Company collaborated with RDSO (Research Designs & Standards Organization) and IIT Roorkee for testing, approval and endorsement of the grade, which eventually led to its formalisation for coastal railway infrastructure applications.

 

...
Tags: indian railways, foot over bridges, waltair railway division
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


