Jagan to participate in the condolence meeting of Goutham Reddy

Nellore: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the condolence meeting of former industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Nellore on March 28, Monday.

The meeting is being organised at VPR Convention Hall in Nellore under the auspice of YSR Congress. As per the tour programme of the CM, he will reach Nellore by helicopter from Renigunta at 11.30 am and proceed to the meeting venue immediately.

He will pay homage to Goutham Reddy and address the gathering between 11.50 am and 12.40 pm and return to Helipad at Police Parade grounds to proceed to Renigunta at 1 pm.

All senior leaders of the YSRC, including water resources minister P. Anilkumar Yadav visited the venue and discussed about the arrangements for the CM’s visit.

Those present include, MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Adala Prabhakar Reddy, legislators Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Ramireddy Pratapkumar Reddy among others.