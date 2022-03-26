Nation Other News 26 Mar 2022 Jagan to participate ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan to participate in the condolence meeting of Goutham Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Jagan will reach Nellore by helicopter from Renigunta at 11.30 am and proceed to the meeting venue immediately
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Nellore: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the condolence meeting of former industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Nellore on March 28, Monday.

The meeting is being organised at VPR Convention Hall in Nellore under the auspice of YSR Congress. As per the tour programme of the CM, he will reach Nellore by helicopter from Renigunta at 11.30 am and proceed to the meeting venue immediately.

 

He will pay homage to Goutham Reddy and address the gathering between 11.50 am and 12.40 pm and return to Helipad at Police Parade grounds to proceed to Renigunta at 1 pm.

All senior leaders of the YSRC, including water resources minister P. Anilkumar Yadav visited the venue and discussed about the arrangements for the CM’s visit.

Those present include, MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Adala Prabhakar Reddy, legislators Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, and Ramireddy Pratapkumar Reddy among others.

 

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, mekapati goutham reddy condolence meeting, anil kumar yadav, cm for nellore
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A view of Yadadri temple which will be inaugurated on Monday. (DC)

Renovated Yadadri all set for grand opening tomorrow

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao could sit on a dharna in the national capital if the situation warranted, sources said. No date has been confirmed yet. (File Image/Twitter)

Paddy purchase: TRS to step up stir against Centre

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sorted out the main issues regarding the formation of new districts, whose functioning may take-off on April 2, marking the Telugu New Year. (Photo: Twitter)

New districts in AP to start functioning from Ugadi

The scrapping of the GO will lead to mushrooming of concrete structures in the catchment areas of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, the twin reservoirs which were the lifelines of twin cities until not long ago. (Representational Image/ DC)

Repeal of GO 111 will prove disastrous: Experts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Low MBBS fees attract Indian students to Ukraine

Stranded Indian students from Ukraine waiting to board the Air India evacuation flight. (Photo by arrangement)

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)

Indo-Bangladesh ship-to-ship LPG transfer begins

A ship-to-ship LPG transfer between the countries underway in sea. (Photo by arrangement)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->