Polavaram additional works: tender for works costing Rs 683 crore

Any suggestion and objection on the tendering process reating to the Polavaram irrigation project’s may be sent to the Commission by 5 pm on March 31. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

Vijayawada: The water resources department has submitted tender documents pertaining to the Polavaram irrigation project’s additional works costing Rs 683 crore to the Judicial Preview Commission for its clearance.

Project superintending engineer CK Narasimha Murthy said in a statement here on Thursday that in order to ensure transparency in the tendering process, all documents related to the additional works of the project headworks were uploaded on the websites ‘https://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in’ and ‘www.irrigationap.gov.in’ on March 22. Suggestions and objections have been sought from the public. Any suggestion and objection on the tendering process may be sent to the Commission by 5 pm on March 31.

Details of works to be taken up include: diaphragm type end cut off wall at the junction of spill channel and pilot channel; vibrio stone columns and deep soil missing in clay portion from Ch 915 to Ch 1425; concrete dam gap-III and ECRF dam gap-1 and protection works to cut sloes of left right flanks of spillway and spil channel excluding 902 hill.