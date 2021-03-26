Nation Other News 26 Mar 2021 TS free drinking wat ...
Nation, In Other News

TS free drinking water scheme: Linking Aadhar with metres till April 30

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2021, 7:20 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2021, 7:58 am IST
It has been noted that many prospective beneficiaries are facing snags and those who have new meter boards are not able to connect
Those who have not installed new water meters cannot avail of the facility of free drinking water. — Representational image
Hyderabad: In order to avail the 20,000 litres of free drinking water under the special scheme, the time limit for linking of Aadhar cards of those with water meters has been extended to April 30.

In a review meeting, the Hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board decided that 500 teams would work on the ground to assist households in connecting their Aadhar cards to the scheme.

 

It has been noted that many prospective beneficiaries are facing snags and those who have new meter boards are not able to connect. The domestic connections will have to be provided by April 10 and bulk connections will be carried out later.

It was noted that the linking process in slums has been completed for 1,05,892 connections. This is 50 per cent of the 2,00,785 connections in such areas.

In the domestic category, there are a total of 7,64,568 connections. The linking process has been completed for 1,52,588 connections. In the bulk category, 1,594 connections were linked and there are 22,111 more connections yet to be linked.

 

Those who have not installed new water meters cannot avail of the facility of free drinking water. Hence an awareness drive will be carried out in apartments and gated communities by HMWSS to help them avail of the scheme. Installation of new water meters is required and HMWSS is facilitating this with their contractors in different zones. 

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


