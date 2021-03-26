Nation Current Affairs 26 Mar 2021 Budget session of Pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget session of Parliament adjourned sine die, two weeks before schedule

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 26, 2021, 1:36 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2021, 6:58 am IST
The first part of the Budget Session commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29 and concluded on February 29
The elongated session witnessed several protests by the Opposition and repeated stalling of proceedings over the three contentious farm laws, rising fuel prices and the passage of the controversial NCT of Delhi Bill. — PTI
New Delhi; The Budget session of Parliament was on Thursday adjourned sine die much ahead of its April 8 scheduled closure owing to the Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.

The month-long second part of the Budget session began on March 8 and was scheduled to end on April 8.

 

Several MPs at the behest of their parties had earlier approached parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu to curtail the session, citing elections as the reason.

Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien had written respectively to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman, requesting them to adjourn the proceedings.

The first part of the Budget Session commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29 and concluded on February 29.

 

Elections are due to be held in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

The elongated session witnessed several protests by the Opposition and repeated stalling of proceedings over the three contentious farm laws, rising fuel prices and the passage of the controversial NCT of Delhi Bill which provides greater powers to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in matters related to administration of the city.

Tags: parliament budget session, parliament session sine die, president ramnath kovind, elections for 5 states, farm laws, rising fuel prices, nct of delhi bill, the lieutenant governor of delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


